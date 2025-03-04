When does A Minecraft Movie come out?

A Minecraft Movie is a live-action film based on Mojang Studio's popular game franchise. Produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment, the movie is shaping up to be quite promising if the numerous teasers and trailers are anything to go by. Moreover, recently, the production companies even announced the official worldwide release date that every Minecraft enthusiast should mark on their calendars.

A Minecraft Movie will be officially released on April 4, 2025. Read on for more details about the release and the film.

More details about A Minecraft Movie

When was A Minecraft Movie's release date announced?

Warner Bros. decided to keep the release date hidden for quite some time, as the earlier trailers just mentioned that the movie was coming in the summer of 2025.

The official release date was eventually announced in A Minecraft Movie's final trailer, which was published on February 28, 2025. This trailer consisted of even more action-packed and humorous shots from the film, setting the tone for what one can expect from the movie.

In which countries will A Minecraft Movie be released?

A Minecraft Movie might release early in a few countries (Image via IMDb || Warner Bros.)

Though A Minecraft Movie is officially set to release on April 4, 2025, the film's page on IMDb tells a slightly different story. According to the popular film database, the film will be released a few days early in a few countries and on April 4 in the United States. Here is a list of some of the major countries in which the film will be released, according to IMDb:

April 2 - Belgium, France

April 3 - Argentina, Germany, Australia, Hungary, New Zealand, Portugal, Singapore

April 4 - Brazil, Canada, China, Spain, UK, India, US, Mexico, Norway, Sweden

April 25 - Japan

It is also worth mentioning that the release of A Minecraft Movie is not limited to just these countries.

What is the runtime of A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie is comparatively shorter in length (Image via Warner Bros.)

According to IMDb, A Minecraft Movie's runtime is an hour and 41 minutes. This tells us that the movie is shorter in length when compared to other feature films. Of course, the actual runtime might vary because of credits and other details.

