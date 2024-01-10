When is the armadillo releasing in Minecraft? Expected release date 

What is the armadillo's release date for Minecraft? The answer might be slightly nebulous, but given Mojang's track record for content releases, the cute little creature that won 2023's Mob Vote should be along in just a few months. It can already be accessed via experimental snapshots and previews, but it is still a work in progress, according to the developer.

As a Mob Vote winner, the armadillo is slated to be fully released with Minecraft's 1.21 update. Given the way Mojang has launched major updates in the past few years, most signs indicate that the armadillo's release will take place in the first week of June 2024 if all things proceed as planned.

When will the armadillo come to Minecraft?

The armadillo is likely to be fully released in Minecraft by June 7, 2024 (Image via Mojang)

Given the fact that Minecraft's 1.19 and 1.20 updates were both released on June 7, 2023, following the yearly Mob Vote, it's highly likely that the 1.21 update and the armadillo will debut on June 7, 2024. As previously noted, the armadillo is technically available for testing at the moment via downloading Java Edition Snapshots and Bedrock Edition Previews.

It's also worth pointing out that the armadillo release date mentioned isn't concrete and is subject to change. However, considering recent Mob Vote winners have appeared in the next major update following their victory, the armadillo should follow suit with the 1.21 update in June 2024. Mojang may make decisions down the line to change the release date, but June 7, 2024, seems highly likely for now.

Expand Tweet

The armadillo has already been through some early testing changes so far, with its eyes being placed more toward the side of its head based on player feedback. Mojang had initially intended the mob's eyes to be more front-facing to make armadillos more relatable to players. However, it seems that the latter preferred anatomical accuracy over the developer's depiction.

These little critters are slated to spawn within savanna biomes, balling up to protect themselves when disturbed by enemies or sprinting players/mobs. They can be brushed to drop scutes, which can then be used to craft wolf armor to help players protect their trusted canine friends after taming them.

Armadillos in Minecraft may change more ahead of their release date (Image via Mojang)

With quite a few months left until the tentative armadillo release date, the mob may receive even more features ahead of the 1.21 update. Hopefully, this new critter will live up to the reputation set for it during the 2023 Mob Vote and beyond. For the time being, players can activate Experimental Features and try these mobs out in anticipation of June 7, 2024.