When were horses added to Minecraft?

Horses are among the most favored mobs in Minecraft, with many players trying to find and ride one. Even those who don't know much about them are fascinated and quickly learn their importance in the game. They are arguably the best mob to travel on in the Overworld realm. Controlled using a saddle, they run faster and jump higher than players.

Though they are a staple in the game today, they are not easily found. Since the sandbox title has a long history, several mobs, including horses, were added years after the game was released. The introduction of horses in the game has an interesting story behind it.

When and how were horses introduced in Minecraft?

Initial concept of horses as an April Fool's joke

Cows were reskinned as horses and were made ridable in the April Fool's Minecraft version back in 2013 (Image via Sportskeeda)

In 2013, when the game was still relatively new, Mojang Studios released an April Fool's Day version with many goofy features and was named 'Minecraft 2.0'. One of these features was the addition of horses and ponies. However, they were essentially reskinned cows and pigs.

While it was fun for players to watch and interact with reskinned cows and pigs that looked like horses and ponies, the first subtle hint was that Mojang was working on these new mobs for the game. Many players discussed the need for horses and their appearance if they were added.

Jeb's hint at adding horses

Jeb hinted that Mojang would introduce horses if the game reaches 10 million sales (Image via Minecraft wiki)

Another hint about horses was dropped by Jeb, one of the lead designers at Mojang at the time. He hinted that Mojang could add horses to the game if it crosses the 10 million sales mark. The sandbox title grew in popularity, and within just two years, it was about to hit a massive milestone.

Of course, Jeb already knew that the mob would be added to the next update. This was mainly to hype the player base further.

Right before the horse mob was set to be revealed, Jeb posted a picture on Twitter of a real-life horse. Almost everyone was certain that the mob would be added to the game at that time.

Horses finally get added to Minecraft

Horses were finally added to Minecraft on April 18, 2013 (Image via Mojang)

Mojang finally introduced horses to the game on April 18, 2013. The developers teamed up with DrZhark, a renowned modder who created the popular Mo Creatures mod, to create horses for the game. Though several aspects of the mob have changed over the years, some features remain the same.

Initially, they were ridable and controllable from the get-go, without any saddle. Players could breed them with wheat, as opposed to golden carrots. Surprisingly enough, they could even use ladders when steered towards one.

