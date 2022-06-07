When does the new Minecraft update come out? Expected launch time in ET, PT, BST, and other time zones

With the Minecraft 1.19 update mere hours away, players are more excited than ever to gain access to the plethora of new content coming to the game. One of the best things about the new update is that it is set to be released for all platforms today.

This is a step away from the release procedure up until a few years ago, when every platform got a new update at a different time, and sometimes even days apart.

The new content coming with the Wild Update was teased around eight months ago when the it was announced at Minecraft Live 2021. Since then, players had been eagerly waiting for any news on the release of the new update, and have learned a ton about them in recent snapshots, previews, betas, and pre-releases.

The update itself went through many changes, like the removal of fireflies and archeology. However, most of the features that were first announced have been kept in, and have been confirmed by Mojang for release today.

Minecraft 1.19: When should players expect the update to be released?

On May 26, Mojang announced that the Minecraft 1.19 update would be released for all platforms on June 7. However, they did not mention the time at which the update would come out.

While it has been this way for a while now (Mojang usually does not announce the time for the update), players can speculate what time the update will be released at by looking at the history of earlier updates and snapshots.

Back in July 2021, the Caves and Cliffs Part 1 update was released at around 10 AM ET and 3 PM BST. As for the Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, it was released in November 2021, around 5 PM BST or 12 PM ET. As for the recently released pre-releases and release candidates for the Wild Update, each of them was released between 3 PM BST or 10 PM ET, and 5 PM BST or 12 PM ET.

Based on the aforementioned release times, the official Minecraft 1.19 update is expected to be released during the following timelines:

Between 11:30 PM and 02:30 PM BST

Between 8:30 AM and 12:30 AM ET

Between 6 PM and 9 PM IST

Between 5:30 AM and 8:30 AM PT

The new update brings a ton of changes and additions to the game. The most notable ones include the Warden boss mob, the Deep Dark biome, Ancient Cities, Mangrove Swamps, Mangrove wood, Mangrove trees and leaves, and more.

The update will also add three other mobs. The first of these is the the Allay, who won the Mob Vote held in late 2021 and beat two other fascinating mobs, namely the Glare, and the Copper Golem.

The other two mobs coming out today include the Frog and its baby version, the Tadpole. Frogs can only be found in the newly added Mangrove Swamp biome.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far