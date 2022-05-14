When is the next Minecraft Championship? MCC 22 date and time for all regions

There are many ways in which players can prove their worth inside Minecraft. To become a master player, there are so many skills that must be learned. With the Minecraft Championship, or MCC, some of the top and favorite creators can put their skills to the test in order to see who is the best and who can be crowned champions. Broken up into 10 teams, with 4 creators in each, the games can get very intense.

Players who have never seen the Minecraft Championship before will be in for a treat as many others root for their favorite teams that will compete in 8 different mini-games that test all aspects of Minecraft's prowess. These can be things as simple as building, surviving and even testing a player's wits with some puzzle mini-games. Here is all the information that players should know about the upcoming MCC 22.

When is the next Minecraft Championship occurring? MCC 22 date and time for all regions

Those who want to see their favorite teams competing in MCC 22, do not have to wait much longer. The event is set to kick off on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 8PM BST / 3PM EST / 12PM PST. Fans and players who want to watch it live simply have to hop into a stream of their favorite creator or watch the live stream on the Noxcrew Twitch channel here.

Teams that are participating in the upcoming Minecraft event

The 10 different teams that are participating in the upcoming MCC 22 are all going to be named after colors and and animals. These 10 teams will be balanced out with 4 streamers or content creators on each team. These teams will compete to win the 8 different mini-games and be crowned the victor. For MCC 22, the following teams have been designated for the games:

Pink Parrots

Purpled

TommyInnit

Captain Sparklez

TheOrionSound

Purple Pandas

Punz

GeminiTay

Shubble

Cubfan

Blue Bats

TapL

Tubbo

Snifferish

Eret

Aqua Axolotls

HBomb94

Grian

FalseSymmetry

GoodTimesWithScar

Cyan Coyotes

Ranboo

Seapeekay

WilburSoot

Wisp

Green Geckos

Sapnap

Foolish Gamers

TinaKitten

Michaelmcchill

Lime Llamas

Quig

Smajor

Solidarity

PearlescentMoon

Yellow Yaks

jojosolos

Sylvee

Gee Nelly

Blushi

Orange Ocelots

PeteZahHutt

Ryguyrocky

Smallishbeans

Spifey

Red Rabbits

Dream

GeorgeNotFound

CaptainPuffy

awesamdude

The mini-games have not been announced yet

While the players and their teams have been announced for the MCC 22, players have still not been shown an official mini-game list as of now. Fans who are interested in learning more about the upcoming mini-games can check out the official Twitter page by clicking here.

