When will Minecraft 1.20 APK be available for download

As the calendar soon flips to June, the global Minecraft community will find themselves on the threshold of a brand new chapter, thanks to the highly anticipated 1.20 update, affectionately dubbed "Trails & Tales." This long-awaited update holds the promise of not just evolution but a revolution of the game experience

It is slated to bring a host of innovative features that promise to change how we architect our Minecraft journeys. Among the tantalizing array of new features, players can look forward to exploring the beautiful cherry grove biome - a visual treat that combines the charm of picturesque aesthetics with the thrill of exploration.

This new update doesn't stop at just offering eye candy. It goes several steps further by introducing a slew of novel mobs and blocks, adding a fascinating dimension to your in-game interactions.

But when can players download the APK for Minecraft 1.20? Read on to find out.

When can players download Minecraft 1.20 APK?

In the world of blocks, where each update serves as a pathway to a thousand new adventures, the 1.20 "Trails & Tales" update is set to be a game-changer. It is poised to redefine the game's landscape, injecting a fresh dose of creativity and excitement into the vast universe.

The update will be released on June 7, 2023. With it, players will be able to experience all that it has to offer in-game. Among the several enrichments, the update debuts two types of wood: bamboo and cherry, which will broaden your building and crafting opportunities.

You can use the former to construct a practical raft, either with or without a chest, perfect for navigating aquatic expanses. Meanwhile, the cherry wood originates from the aesthetically appealing cherry grove biome, an environment drenched in an ethereal pink hue.

In terms of mobs, mountable camels are a new addition providing an amusing mode of travel and additional defense against melee mobs. The update also brings the community-selected Sniffer, a mob discoverable by unearthing buried ruins and Sniffer eggs using the innovative brush tool.

With the 1.20 update, the game embraces wearable storytelling via shield banner parity and armor trims, allowing players to reflect their unique adventures across the dimensions. It also enhances sign placement, mob head sounds, and the sensitivity of skulk sensors. The update also introduces chiseled bookshelves for your literary collections.

Downloading the Minecraft 1.20 APK

As this content-rich update will be free, here's how you can download the Minecraft 1.20 APK when it becomes available on June 7:

Step 1: Navigate to the Google Play Store (for Android devices) or the App Store (for iOS devices).

Step 2: In the search bar, type 'Minecraft' and select the game from the list.

Step 3: If you've already purchased Minecraft, you'll see an 'Update' button on the game's page instead of 'Buy.' Click on 'Update.' If you haven't purchased the game yet, you must do so before updating.

Step 4: The update process will begin, and the 1.20 APK will be downloaded and installed on your device. Make sure you have a stable internet connection throughout.

Step 5: After the update is installed, open Minecraft. You should see the updated version number on the home screen. If it shows 1.20, congratulations! You are now ready to explore the Trails & Tales update!

Players will be able to pick up the new update on multiple platforms

The same update will also be free to download for Java Edition on Windows, macOS, and Linux. It will be the same for the Bedrock Edition on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Windows, and Chromebook.

