When will the Minecraft 1.21 trailer be released?

Minecraft's 1.21 update, also known as the Tricky Trials update, is less than a week away from its release date of June 13, 2024. As one might expect from a major content update for the game, Mojang is also releasing a short trailer detailing some of the aspects of the update, but when can players expect it to be released? All signs point to the update's release date of June 13, 2024.

While Mojang might surprise players with a different date, all indications based on how Minecraft's last few major updates have been handled suggest that the 1.21 update's trailer will coincide with its June 13 release date. Specifically, both the 1.19 and 1.20 updates were released on June 7 of 2022 and 2023, respectively, and they both had their releases complemented with a trailer on the same day.

What might fans see in the Minecraft 1.21 update trailer?

What could the Minecraft 1.21 trailer contain? (Image via Mojang)

As with most major content update trailers, the trailer for Minecraft 1.21 is sure to show off its most important features and additions. Players can expect to see a heavy dose of trial chamber structures, the breeze and bogged mobs, and likely plenty of the crafter block as well. The new in-game music by Aaron Cherof and Lena Raine may even make an appearance depending on Mojang's decisions.

The new trial omens could also be featured alongside ominous trial spawners and ominous vaults, and the trailer would be remiss to leave out some of the new items and gear like the mace, the bolt/flow armor trims, and the new wind charge projectiles. It's possible the four new status effects could be introduced in a potion or tipped arrow form as well, though these are likely a bit more niche for a trailer.

Additionally, with 20 new in-game paintings to use in the 1.21 update, it wouldn't be crazy to see players using them as decorations while also creating builds with the update's new copper and tuff blocks. The trailer certainly can't include every little bit of content from the Tricky Trials update, but players might be surprised just how much Mojang could show off in a short release day trailer.

Whatever the case, Minecraft players won't have to wait long to find out what they'll see in the Tricky Trials update's official trailer. With less than a week before the update goes live across Java and Bedrock Edition platforms, fans are likely in for a treat from the trailer on top of the 1.21 update itself. The only way to find out is to wait until June 13 to see what the creatives at Mojang have put together.

