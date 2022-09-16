When will Mojang announce Minecraft 1.20 update?

With the Minecraft 1.19 update having been released almost a year ago, players are naturally looking to the future. 1.19 was a stellar update, giving players a lot of what they wanted and more. The new biomes, mobs, and items are all fan favorites now. Still, the future holds untethered possibilities, which is why the unannounced 1.20 update is so exciting.

One thing that will almost assuredly be arriving with that update is bundles. Aside from that, no one has any real idea of what Mojang may be planning, which only increases the anticipation.

Mojang generally releases at least one major update a year and the year is more than half over with no update. It stands to reason that it will be released sometime soon or in the beginning of next year, but when will they announce this?

Minecraft 1.20 update: When will Mojang officially announce it?

Since it's September and there's no update announced, the possibility of an entire year passing without one is very real.

That would be unfortunate, but at this point, there's not enough time to announce an update, roll out the pre-releases, betas and snapshots, and then officially release the full update.

However, there is plenty of time to announce an update and give it an official release date, which would be the next big thing.

Minecraft Live will be held on October 15. This livestream is usually devoted to disseminating information about the game. This particular stream is said to have information about all three of Mojang's games, including the unreleased Legends.

This makes it a prime candidate for the official announcement of update 1.20. Most Minecraft players will be viewing or following the event, so it's the perfect time to announce something big.

There's no guarantee, but it's unlikely that Mojang would host this event without having something relatively important planned.

Moreover, they've officially announced that the livestream will hold the 2022 Mob Vote. This year, players can vote for 24 hours on three different platforms:

A special Bedrock server dedicated to the vote

The official Minecraft website

The Launcher

When the livestream officially begins on October 15 at noon, the vote will be over and they will announce the winner. That would be the perfect segue into the announcement of the update in which that mob will be added.

It's unlikely that they announce the mob outside of a stream like this. Simply putting the announcement on social media would not capture as many views as doing it in this livestream, which makes it a strong candidate.

However, no one except those in the company know what Mojang has planned for the livestream. It's very possible that the event is being held to announce the official release date for Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends might get an official date (Image via Mojang)

Mojang presumably wants to get people excited for that game, so they may use the stream to do so and avoid any major information for the base game.

Keep an eye on official channels for more information, but the October 15 livestream will certainly be one to watch.

