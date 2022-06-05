When will the new Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update texture packs release?

Many Minecraft players use texture or resource packs to change the look and feel of the game. These packs alter the default textures of the game, often upscaling vanilla textures, changing the game’s textures to a new style, or doing some of both. However, with a new major update comes new blocks, items, and even mobs that will need to have new textures made for them.

This begs the question: when will texture packs begin being updated for 1.19 The Wild Update?

When can players expect updated texture packs for Minecraft 1.19?

The Wild Update release date

A village with the Wayukian texture pack (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft’s 1.19 The Wild Update was first announced back in October 2021. This means that it has been eight months since the update was announced, which is not long between the announcement and the release of a major update. The update is adding many new features, including ancient cities, frogs, frog lights, the warden, mangrove swamps, mangrove trees, mangrove logs, mud, and more.

For a long time, players had no idea when the update would be released, other than Mojang assuring fans that it would arrive "soon." Since the snapshots show that most of the features are totally completed, we now know when the update will be released. It will be released on June 7, 2022, which is barely a month away.

When will texture packs be updated?

A mangrove swamp using the MS_Painted texture pack, updated to 1.19 (Image via Minecraft)

Thankfully, Mojang has a pretty unique way of showing off content and updating the game. There are dozens of snapshots leading up to a major update, slowly adding and changing features to make sure they are balanced and implemented in a fun way that the community enjoys. This means that many, if not all, of 1.19 The Wild Update’s features have already been seen in-game.

Due to this, many texture packs have already begun updating to 1.19 The Wild Update, as artists already know all the textures they need to update. This means that for many players, their texture pack has either already been updated or will very soon be updated to 1.19 The Wild Update.

However, there is no guarantee that a particular pack has been updated yet, or will be any time soon. These packs are made by community members who may not have the time or motivation to update the texture pack.

Some of the bigger texture packs that have already been updated to 1.19 The Wild Update are:

Faithful 32x

Wayukian

Project MELIOR

BlockPixel

Better X-Ray

Epic Adventures

MS-Painted

Diglett’s Mine

While this list is quite short at the moment, it is sure to grow steadily as the release date of the update draws ever closer. Minecraft: Java Edition 1.19 Pre-Release 5 was the last snapshot that was released and featured a bunch of fixes for the game.

