Where to find frogs in Minecraft 1.19

Frogs are passive mobs that were released on June 7, 2022, as part of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These amphibious mobs naturally spawn exclusively in the swamp biomes, especially Mangrove Swamps.
Frogs are friendly, everyday critters that fans have anticipated being added to the game for years. It was finally revealed that frogs were planned to get an official release during Minecraft Live 2021.
It was during this same event that other features for the 1.19 update, such as tadpoles, would be announced for an official inclusion in Minecraft.
Before their official reveal, frogs were simply contenders for an in-game release. They were initially pitched as a simple addition to the Mangrove Swamp, of which the biome was a contender in the biome vote of MINECON Live 2019.
The mangrove swamp ended up coming second in the final results of the vote, setting its in-game release date further back than the content of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Parts I & II.
There are 3 types of frogs in Minecraft, dependent on where they spawn
Frogs will only spawn naturally in the swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes as of Minecraft 1.19. There are three different color variants that a frog can be, determined by where it was spawned or raised.
Since frogs can be raised from tadpoles, players won't need to use cheats or commands in order to spawn frogs in different biomes in order to see the three color variations. All they would need to do is breed two frogs and raise the tadpole eggs in the biome that correlates with the desired color variation.
The three frog variants are temperate (orange), cold (green), and warm (white).
Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be in the temperate color scheme:
- River
- Beach
- Taiga
- Old Growth Pine Taiga
- Old Growth Spruce Taiga
- Birch Forest
- Old Growth Birch Forest
- Dark Forest
- Forest
- Flower Forest
- Mushroom Fields
- Meadow
- Plains
- Sunflower Plains
- Swamp
- Windswept Hills
- Windswept Gravelly Hills
- Windswept Forest
- Ocean
- Dripstone Caves
- Lush Caves
- Stony Peaks (Java Edition)
- Cold Ocean (Java Edition)
- Deep Cold Ocean (Java Edition)
- Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)
- Deep Dark (Bedrock Edition)
- The Void
Here is a full list of the biomes where frogs will be in the cold color scheme:
- Frozen River
- Snowy Beach
- Grove
- Frozen Peaks
- Jagged Peaks
- Snowy Plains
- Ice Spikes
- Snowy Slopes
- Snowy Taiga
- Frozen Ocean
- Deep Frozen Ocean
- The End
- Deep Dark (Java Edition)
- End Barrens
- End Highlands
- End Midlands
- Small End Islands
- Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)
- Deep Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)
Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be in the warm color scheme:
- Jungle
- Bamboo Jungle
- Sparse Jungle
- Badlands
- Eroded Badlands
- Wooded Badlands
- Desert
- Savanna
- Savanna Plateau
- Windswept Savanna
- Warm Ocean
- Deep Lukewarm Ocean
- Mangrove Swamp
- Basalt Deltas
- Crimson Forest
- Nether Wastes
- Soul Sand Valley
- Warped Forest
- Stony Peaks (Bedrock Edition)
- Lukewarm Ocean (Bedrock Edition)
All grown-up frogs that are found naturally in the wild will belong to either temperate or warm color schemes. The only frog variant that cannot be found naturally in the wild is the cold variant.