Where to find frogs in Minecraft 1.19

Frogs are passive mobs that were released on June 7, 2022, as part of Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update. These amphibious mobs naturally spawn exclusively in the swamp biomes, especially Mangrove Swamps.

Frogs are friendly, everyday critters that fans have anticipated being added to the game for years. It was finally revealed that frogs were planned to get an official release during Minecraft Live 2021.

It was during this same event that other features for the 1.19 update, such as tadpoles, would be announced for an official inclusion in Minecraft.

Before their official reveal, frogs were simply contenders for an in-game release. They were initially pitched as a simple addition to the Mangrove Swamp, of which the biome was a contender in the biome vote of MINECON Live 2019.

The mangrove swamp ended up coming second in the final results of the vote, setting its in-game release date further back than the content of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Parts I & II.

There are 3 types of frogs in Minecraft, dependent on where they spawn

Frogs will only spawn naturally in the swamp and Mangrove Swamp biomes as of Minecraft 1.19. There are three different color variants that a frog can be, determined by where it was spawned or raised.

Since frogs can be raised from tadpoles, players won't need to use cheats or commands in order to spawn frogs in different biomes in order to see the three color variations. All they would need to do is breed two frogs and raise the tadpole eggs in the biome that correlates with the desired color variation.

The three frog variants are temperate (orange), cold (green), and warm (white).

Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be in the temperate color scheme:

River

Beach

Taiga

Old Growth Pine Taiga

Old Growth Spruce Taiga

Birch Forest

Old Growth Birch Forest

Dark Forest

Forest

Flower Forest

Mushroom Fields

Meadow

Plains

Sunflower Plains

Swamp

Windswept Hills

Windswept Gravelly Hills

Windswept Forest

Ocean

Dripstone Caves

Lush Caves

Stony Peaks (Java Edition)

Cold Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Cold Ocean (Java Edition)

Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Lukewarm Ocean (Java Edition)

Deep Dark (Bedrock Edition)

The Void

Here is a full list of the biomes where frogs will be in the cold color scheme:

Frozen River

Snowy Beach

Grove

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Snowy Plains

Ice Spikes

Snowy Slopes

Snowy Taiga

Frozen Ocean

Deep Frozen Ocean

The End

Deep Dark (Java Edition)

End Barrens

End Highlands

End Midlands

Small End Islands

Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

Deep Cold Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

Here is a complete list of the biomes where frogs will be in the warm color scheme:

Jungle

Bamboo Jungle

Sparse Jungle

Badlands

Eroded Badlands

Wooded Badlands

Desert

Savanna

Savanna Plateau

Windswept Savanna

Warm Ocean

Deep Lukewarm Ocean

Mangrove Swamp

Basalt Deltas

Crimson Forest

Nether Wastes

Soul Sand Valley

Warped Forest

Stony Peaks (Bedrock Edition)

Lukewarm Ocean (Bedrock Edition)

All grown-up frogs that are found naturally in the wild will belong to either temperate or warm color schemes. The only frog variant that cannot be found naturally in the wild is the cold variant.

