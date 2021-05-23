Where to find gilded blackstone in Minecraft?

One of the rarest blocks to find in Minecraft is known as the gilded blackstone. This stone is only located in a Nether dimension, not in the Overworld or underground.

While there are currently not many uses of the gilded blackstone known, they are not just added to Minecraft for show. Instead, mining gilded blackstone can result in receiving the stone itself or gold nuggets.

Gilded blackstone can be found by teleporting to the Nether through a Nether portal. It is made by building a rectangular obsidian frame and starting a fire in the middle, either with flint and steel, fire charge, dispensers, or any other fire-starting materials.

Once that happens, the Nether portal will teleport the Minecraft player to the Nether, a rugged terrain filled with lava, mobs, danger, and adventure.

Locating a gilded blackstone in Minecraft

If a Minecraft player makes their way toward the Basalt Deltas, which are volcanic biomes with lava lakes, they are likely to find a few blocks of gilded blackstone.

These blocks must be mined with a pickaxe for them to drop one of two things. If they are mined without a pickaxe, they will drop nothing.

When mined with a pickaxe, the gilded blackstone has a good chance of dropping gold nuggets or dropping itself.

While in the Nether and mining gilded blackstone, there is a good chance a Minecraft player may come across a piglin. Piglins, a neutral Minecraft mob found in the Nether, are attracted to gilded blackstone. Piglins are known to attack the player on sight unless they are wearing a piece of golden armor.

Much like the wandering traders in the Minecraft Overworld, players can trade with the piglins if they have gold ingots. These can be used to barter with the piglins in exchange for various items.

Gilded Blackstone can also be found in the bastion remnants of the Nether. These remnants are large structures that resemble castles. They can be found in all biomes in the Nether except Basalt Deltas.

As of now, there is no known use for gilded blackstone. It can be used as a building element, much like wooden planks and stone. It is also popular due to its ability to drop gold nuggets occasionally.

If a Minecraft player hopes to spice up their home decor or accumulate extra gold, a gilded blackstone block can do the job.