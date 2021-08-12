Where to find redstone in Minecraft Pocket Edition?

Redstone is one of the most dynamic parts of Minecraft, and is an item that can be used in a near infinite amount of ways.

Redstone is what allows for automation in Minecraft, bringing gamers from the stone age to a more industrial way of in-game living. Skilled Minecraft builders can create intricate and impressive redstone contraptions that showcase the game’s innovation. It may be even more impressive to pull off redstone builds on the Pocket Edition given the differences between Minecraft editions.

Redstone naturally generates in Minecraft worlds in the form of an ore or as an item, redstone dust. Because of this, there are multiple ways to find redstone in Minecraft.

How to get redstone in Minecraft Pocket Edition

In Minecraft, redstone can be found via mining, loot chests, jungle temple traps, witch drops, and villager trades.

Mining

Image via Mojang

To get redstone through its ore, players will have to go mining for it. Luckily, redstone ore generates in every biome.

Redstone ore will attempt to generate in every world chunk as the game loads in. This means that there is almost always a chance of finding redstone while mining in any given area. Gamers can pick a place to start strip mining, or they can go searching in a deep cave.

To mine redstone ore, players will need a minimum of one iron pickaxe. Redstone ore drops 4-5 redstone dust per ore, making it a super efficient way of collecting the item.

Loot chests

Image via Minecraft

Another way to find redstone in Minecraft is fairly easy, so long as players can locate certain structures. Redstone dust can be found in loot chests. These chest locations include village temples, dungeons, strongholds, and woodland mansions. Though not always guaranteed to have redstone, players on the hunt for the item may want to check in these places.

Jungle temple traps

Image via Minecraft

The jungle temple is a unique structure that comes with naturally generated redstone traps. If a player manages to spot one of these structures in a rare jungle biome, they should carefully navigate the temple so as to not fall victim to these traps.

The redstone that these traps are made with can be broken. This will not only keep Minecraft players safe, but will also provide them with some redstone dust in their inventory.

Witch drops

Image via Mojang

Witches are mobs that have an interesting combination of potential drops. One of those drops includes redstone dust.

There is a 12.5% chance that a witch will drop a piece of redstone dust when killed. Because the chances are not incredibly high and witches are not entirely common, it may be more effective to instead build a witch farm to collect lots of redstone among other things.

Villager trades

Image via Mojang

Finally, one great way to collect lots of redstone in Minecraft is to make trades with a cleric villager. A cleric villager’s job block is a brewing stand.

Cleric villagers offer redstone early on in their trades and it is relatively easy to obtain. Players who don’t have them already can trade other items for emeralds, then trade the emeralds back for redstone dust. With enough trades, gamers should end up with lots of redstone dust in their inventory.

Subscribe to Sportskeeda Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish