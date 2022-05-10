Where to find sponges in Minecraft 1.18

Sponges are one of the rarest blocks in Minecraft 1.18. This block might seem quite normal and common, but finding it in the game is quite difficult. Since this block is not a natural resource, it is not found in any biome or cave. Even though they are rare and seem useless, players try their best to find them as they are quite helpful.

Sponges are singularly used to soak and remove water blocks from an area. If players want to clear out the body of water to build or find something, they can easily do so with these blocks. While the block is fairly useful, the only problem is that finding one is a chore, especially for new players.

Where can players find sponges in Minecraft 1.18?

The only place to find sponges in Minecraft 1.18 is Ocean Monuments. Ocean Monuments are one of the structures present deep underwater in the ocean. It's a huge aqua-colored pyramid-shaped structure that players will be able to spot while exploring the ocean.

Ocean Monument (Image via Mojang)

Players will need to be prepared to enter and conquer the monument as it will be filled with Guardian and Elder Guardian hostile mobs. These will shoot lasers out of their eyes and attack players. Hence, players will need good gear, good quality food items, and some potions of water breathing.

How to get the blocks

Room filled with the blocks (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

There are essentially two ways to obtain these blocks: by killing Elder Guardians or by finding a sponge room in the monument. The best option is to find a room filled with these blocks, as Elder Guardians only drop one block upon death. However, killing Elder Guardians is recommended as they will continue to apply mining fatigue status effects to players that can hamper their block-breaking efficiency.

Elder Guardians also drop the block (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Finding a particular room filled with these blocks is hard. The monument is one of the largest structures in the game, with lots of passages and rooms. To conveniently find the room, players will need an extended potion of water breathing, so they don't have to worry about drowning underwater.

Blocks instantly dry up when placed in the Nether (Image via Minecraft 1.18)

Once they find a room with these blocks, they can use a hoe to quickly mine and collect them. Players will notice that they will collect 'wet sponge' blocks. This means that they won't be able to soak any more water. If players want to dry them instantly, they can go to the Nether and place these wet blocks. These blocks will instantly dry up since the Nether is a hot realm.

Edited by Danyal Arabi