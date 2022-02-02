Where to get the broadsword in Minecraft Dungeons

The broadsword is a heavy-hitting, unique version of Minecraft Dungeons' claymore weapon. Although slow, its damage is impressive with each hit.

Requiring exceptional strength and two arms just to wield, the broadsword can be tough to find due to its unique item quality. However, if players know where to look, the evasive weapon can be much easier to find.

It will still typically take time to find the broadsword since Minecraft Dungeons items are beholden to the game's random number generator (RNG) system. Regardless, persistent heroes will be able to find the mighty blade with enough determination and a little bit of luck.

Sources where the broadsword can be found in Minecraft Dungeons

??? is also known as the Secret Cow Level (Image via Mojang)

There are different ways players can acquire the broadsword in Minecraft Dungeons. However, it should be noted that the RNG for any one source is far from guaranteed to drop the broadsword specifically.

The broadsword can be obtained as a loot drop from three specific locations as well as two different mobs found only within Ancient Hunts. Players can also purchase the weapon (or a box potentially containing it) from three different merchants found at the camp after they are unlocked.

Here are a few sources where players can find the broadsword in Minecraft Dungeons:

Loot Drop Locations

Obsidian Pinnacle

??? (Secret Cow Level)

Gale Sanctum

Merchants

Luxury Merchant

Piglin Merchant

Mystery Merchant

Ancient Mobs

First Enchanter (Ancient Variant of Enchanters)

Unbreakable One (Ancient Variant of the Redstone Golem)

These options provide players with some leeway. They can attempt to farm the loot chests and bosses of the loot drop locations (??? in particular is great for farming unique items). Players can also periodically check in with merchants or attempt to find the right ancient mobs by using runes to initiate Ancient Hunts.

Since Ancient Hunts are tricky, it may be simpler to farm the outlined levels at a difficulty that is high but where the player is comfortable without dying. After the player moves through the levels quickly, opening chests and defeating the boss (ideally ignoring standard mobs), they can check in at camp with the merchants.

Although the merchants operate quite differently (the Piglin Merchant requires gold from Ancient Hunts and the Mystery Merchant sells loot crates), their refreshing inventories can occasionally yield the broadsword.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh