Where to get a diamond sword in Minecraft Dungeons

Looking a bit more intimidating than its counterpart in the original Minecraft, the diamond sword of Minecraft Dungeons is a unique-grade melee weapon.

Although it's far from the best melee weapon a hero can collect in Minecraft Dungeons, diamond swords still look great and can perform well as a melee weapon in the early to mid-game. However, once the difficulty ramps up considerably, heroes are likely better suited finding other melee weapons to keep the hordes of enemies at bay. Regardless, for players hoping to find a diamond sword of their own, there are a few ways to do so.

Minecraft Dungeons: Sources tied to diamond swords

As a unique, diamond swords aren't super easy to obtain, but they can still be snagged nonetheless (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons heroes aiming for a diamond sword of their own have a few options: looting it in certain locations, purchasing it from a merchant, or receiving it from an ancient mob as part of an Ancient Hunt. All of these methods are completely viable, but some may work out better than others or players may prefer certain ones over the alternatives.

In Minecraft Dungeons, players can find diamond swords in the ways outlined below.

Looting Locations

Players hoping to receive a diamond sword in Minecraft Dungeons as a loot drop can look to four locations specifically, that feature it in their loot tables: Creeper Woods, Creepy Crypt, Pumpkin Pastures, and the Nether Wastes.

Merchants

In addition to looting them in a dungeon, diamond swords can also be purchased from the Luxury and Piglin merchants once they've been unlocked and have appeared at a hero's camp. The Luxury merchant charges a lot, and the Piglin merchant requires gold to trade with, but the two merchants' ever-shifting inventories can occasionally present an opportunity to buy a diamond sword outright.

Ancient Hunts

Within Ancient Hunts in Minecraft Dungeons, players can encounter ancient variants of enemies. One in particular, known as the Grim Guardian, is capable of dropping a diamond sword when defeated. It can appear if a player offers a minimum of one "A" rune and two "I" runes, and is a variant of the common zombie mob. However, it possesses an assortment of enchantments and is also protected by six necromancer mobs capable of healing it.

Beating the Grim Guardian can be tricky, but doing so can result in a player earning a diamond sword from the victory. Keep in mind this isn't guaranteed though, as the Grim Guardian can also drop Titan's Shroud and Wither Armor, as well as the melee weapons Sinister Sword and Hawkbrand.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider