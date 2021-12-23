Where to join existing Minecraft servers on Pocket Edition

Minecraft can be played on a variety of platforms. Each platform has a specific version of Minecraft attached to it. For example, Minecraft: Java Edition can be played on Windows, Linux, and macOS, while Minecraft: Bedrock Edition can be played on a variety of platforms, including PC, mobile and more.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition was once the only version of Minecraft designed for mobile devices. However, it now comes under the umbrella of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. As with every version of Minecraft, players can play on both single-player and multiplayer servers within the game.

This article will tell players how to play on an existing Minecraft server in Minecraft: Pocket Edition.

How to play on an online server in Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Each version of Minecraft has the capability to connect the player to an online multiplayer server. Pocket Edition is no different. While most players are familiar with how to join an online multiplayer server on Java Edition, doing the same on Pocket Edition can prove to be tricky for some.

Players can use the following steps to join an existing server through the “Featured servers” list in Pocket Edition:

Launch Minecraft PE and navigate to the “Play” button.

Navigate to the “Servers” tab on the top right of the screen.

A few servers will be listed under the “Featured servers” list. Click on any server name to join that online server.

Enjoy playing Minecraft on an online multiplayer server.

Players can use the following steps to join an existing server through the “Add Server” option in Pocket Edition:

Launch Minecraft PE and navigate to the “Play” button.

Navigate to the “Servers” tab on the top right of the screen.

Click on the “Add Server” button.

Fill in the server’s name under the “Server name” box, which doesn’t necessarily need to be correct. What matters is the server’s IP address. However, the server’s name will help players identify the server they want to join.

Fill in the server address of the online server the player wants to join inside the “server address” box.

Fill in the port inside the “port” box if it is not already filled in.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition is one of the lesser played versions of the game. However, it is preferred by some members of the Minecraft community because of its convenience, and the fact that players can play it on their mobile devices, while on the go.

