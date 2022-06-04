Which announced Minecraft 1.19 update features have been postponed?

Despite the Minecraft 1.19 update bringing loads of new features and changes, there are a few things that will be left out for future updates. Mojang, the game's developer, always tries their best to bring as many new features to the game as possible with every single update. Unfortunately, some of them may not be ready in time or have some major bugs.

This seems to have happened with the Minecraft 1.19 update. Mojang announced several features back in 2021 during the Live event for this update; however, as time passed, several problems arose in some of the features. While some were completely scrapped and kept as an idea, others were put on hold as developers tried to fix them for future updates.

Postponed features that were announced for Minecraft 1.19 update

Bundles

Bundles are one of the features that Mojang is still working on right now. This is why it has been postponed and will not be released in the Minecraft 1.19 update. Bundles are items in which players can keep a total of 64 items and is essentially a smaller form of the shulker box. These items were announced way back in 2020 and were initially planned to be released in the Caves and Cliffs update in 2021. However, they released neither in the 1.17 nor the 1.18 version.

Bundles showcased in a snapshot (Image via Minecraft)

Players were expecting the Bundle to be released in The Wild Update, since other major features like The Warden and the Deep Dark biome were also being released then. Unfortunately, one of the game developers explained how it was difficult to interact with on devices with touchscreens. Mojang aimed to release these new features in both Bedrock and Java Edition simultaneously. Hence, this issue kept them from releasing it in the upcoming update.

Archeology

Finding precious items with the archeology feature (Image via Mojang)

This is another feature that will most probably be added in future updates, since it is nowhere to be found in the final pre-release versions of the Minecraft 1.19 update. The archeology excavation sites and the new brush tool were supposed to be added back in 2021 with the Caves and Cliffs update, but were unfortunately delayed.

On November 17, 2021, a week before the release of the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs Part 2 update, Mojang announced that the Archeology feature would not be part of the Minecraft 1.19 update. However, they emphasized that it has simply been put on the backburner for now and will definitely show up in future updates. Though there has been no further news about this fascinating feature, it is safe to say that players will have to wait for the next announcement.

Other than that, the revamped Birch Forest and new Firefly mob have also been scrapped from the Minecraft 1.19 update. However, Mojang didn't say anything about these being postponed. In a recent official 'Ask Mojang' video, one of the main producers declared that both these updates will not be released anytime soon.

