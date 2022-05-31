Which items does the Fortune enchantment work on in Minecraft?

The Fortune enchantment is one of the most useful powerups in Minecraft. Players will always be in need of this particular powerup simply because it can enable tools to mine more items from one block. It is a specific powerup that can only be applied to a few items.

Players frequently use enchantments to strengthen their gear further. These powerups can be applied via an enchanting table or enchanted books. While enchanting tables can give players random powerups, enchanted books found in the wild can be of specific powerups. The Fortune enchantment is a great powerup that players should always use when possible to get the most out of any block.

All gear on which the Fortune enchantment can be applied in Minecraft

1) Pickaxe

Pickaxe being enchanted (Image via Minecraft)

Arguably the most important tool in the game, the pickaxe can be enchanted with this powerup. This tool is used to break all kinds of stone blocks. Since mining is an integral part of the sandbox game, enchanting tools like pickaxes can greatly help players.

Since the Fortune powerup can increase the number of items dropped from one block, players can use it on pickaxes to mine ore blocks. For example, one diamond ore block can drop up to four diamonds if mined with this powerup.

2) Axe

Axe being enchanted (Image via Minecraft)

An axe is quite an important tool that can be used to break any type of wooden block. Players can also apply the Fortune powerup to an axe and break certain blocks to yield more items.

While the Axe is frequently used as a melee weapon, the powerup will not affect drops from a mob. If players want more drops from a mob, they will have to use the looting powerup.

3) Shovel

Shovel being enchanted (Image via Minecraft)

If players want to break any softer blocks like dirt, sand, clay, etc., they can do so with a shovel. The Fortune enchantment can also be applied to this tool to obtain more items from a single block. The Shovel is frequently used to clear out an area of dirt or even collect sand. Though players can break these blocks with their hands, a shovel can speed up the process exponentially.

4) Hoe

Hoe being enchanted (Image via Minecraft)

The last tool on which this powerup can be applied is the hoe. This is also one of the least used items in the game since it is only used to break specific blocks and till dirt blocks for farming.

Players usually don't enchant these tools at all simply because they have other gear that is more frequently used. Nonetheless, this tool is of some importance in the game and can also be enchanted if players choose to do so.

