Which pet is the best in Minecraft?

Minecraft has a long list of in-game mobs, and players can even tame some of the game's creatures and turn them into pets. After doing so, these pets will follow players on their adventures and assist them in different ways, like giving gifts, battling enemies, and providing transportation. However, which pet mob is the best in the title?

The answer depends on who is asked and what each player values, but one could make an argument for the best pet in Minecraft based on utility. Although plenty of pet mobs are helpful to players, some are simply more useful than others at the end of the day.

If the criteria are based solely on the usefulness presented to players, one could reason that llamas are the best pet mob in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Why llamas have a case as the best Minecraft mob as of version 1.20

Storage capabilities

Minecraft fans can create an entire caravan of llamas to carry their goods (Image via Mojang)

Although the likes of horses, mules, and donkeys can also carry items in Minecraft, llamas have an advantage over their counterparts. Not only can llamas be equipped with chests like horses/mules/donkeys, but they can also be formed into caravans to transport large quantities of blocks and items.

If players have enough leads, they can attach them to a few llamas to start a caravan. As long as other llamas nearby have been tamed, they'll notice that their friends are being led around and will follow them. This will create a train of llamas carrying goods wherever the player takes them.

Even better, as long as players don't stray too far from their llamas and break their leads, they can even use minecarts or rideable mobs to lead their caravans.

They can spit on attackers

Llamas can deal damage to attacking mobs/players with their spit (Image via Mojang)

Although they're nowhere near as helpful in combat as wolves in Minecraft, llamas have the ability to fight back when they're threatened. Any mob or player foolish enough to hit a llama will make it angry, leading to it spitting on the aggressor. While the spit attack only deals half of a heart in damage, it does knock targets back quite a bit.

While this is mostly self-defensive behavior, stray arrows shot by skeletons can sometimes hit a llama and cause it to fight back, lending players aid in defeating it. Most hostile mobs don't bother llamas by default, but if they do make the mistake of angering one, it can be a useful assistant in beating enemies.

They're easy and cheap to breed

Llamas breed by using one of the easiest items to obtain in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

It is pretty easy for players to start up a llama caravan. Once they have at least two llamas, they can breed the animals with little more than hay bale blocks. Although crafting these blocks requires nine pieces of wheat, the crop is among the easiest to obtain and grow in nearly any environment.

With an even remotely productive wheat farm, players can quickly and easily create more than enough hay bales to breed as many llamas as they need for their caravan. Moreover, if a llama is damaged, it can easily be healed with wheat or hay bales without much effort.

They're customizable

Although this is mostly an aesthetic aspect of Minecraft's llamas, it's possible to place carpets on their backs. Each carpet color provides a unique pattern, adding a personal flair to llamas based on a player's preferences.

However, this type of customization can also be used in a productive sense. For example, it's possible to color-code caravan llamas based on what kind of cargo they're carrying. This can be incredibly helpful for players who are transporting plenty of blocks and items via caravan, so they know for sure which goods are stored with which llama.