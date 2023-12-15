Who is Christopher Slayton? Minecraft player creates astonishing and unbelievable builds like the Universe, The Starry Night, and more

Sometimes, Minecraft players create something that truly astonishes fans and outside observers alike, leaving them wondering how an individual could make such a build in the first place. This has been the case with the creator Christopher "ChrisDaCow" Slayton, a 19-year-old player who has been featured in major publications for his incredibly intricate and detailed creations.

Many Minecraft fans know of Slayton from his video "How I Built the Entire Universe in Minecraft," which has over 18 million views on YouTube at the time of writing. However, Slayton is also known for builds, including a recreation of "The Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh, as well as building a fourth dimension.

But who is the man behind ChrisDaCow, and how did he gain his Minecraft fame?

What we know about Minecraft creator Christopher Slayton, aka ChrisDaCow

Slayton began posting his Minecraft creations to YouTube in 2019, and the channel has since become his primary focus after graduating high school in Spring 2022. He has created the acclaimed universe build, in which he used a telescope and even went skydiving to give himself a better idea of the size and scope of our own universe and the countless celestial bodies within it.

Not much is known about Slayton before he began uploading content, but he continues to release new projects and also started a job as a lifeguard. He remarked in a New York Times interview that the overwhelming reception to his universe and Starry Night builds inspired him to go even further with his content, leading to his most recent video, "I Taught an Ape How to Play Minecraft."

According to Slayton, the iconic universe build took two months to construct and involved countless reference photos of not just our own solar system, but planetoids and constellations that have been captured in space by apparatuses such as the Hubble Space Telescope.

He also used mathematical concepts to ensure that the universal scale was accurate, something that would be seen in his later creations, such as his 4th dimension build. Slayton also states that he keeps a whiteboard and notepad within access at almost all times in the event he gets an idea for a video or needs to make some form of measurement or calculation for it.

Slayton also stated that plenty of Minecraft players had attempted to create many of the same things that he had attempted, but he wanted to find a way to up the ante and create magnificent renditions that were as detailed as possible. He believes that he can tell a story as opposed to forming something that simply catches the eye.

"'I want to tell a real entertaining story, unlike how anyone else has done it in the Minecraft community or just the gaming community... I kind of want to up the standards a bit.'" - Christopher Slayton, New York Times interview, October 2022

Chris Slayton/ChrisDaCow's social media footprint is relatively light, as he typically only shares updates of his work on platforms including YouTube, TikTok, and X/Twitter, and also provides world downloads through his Patreon page. At the time of writing, Slayton currently has 185 paid patrons, though given the amount of dedication to his projects, one would argue he certainly deserves more.

Whatever the case, although knowledge of Slayton's life outside of his content creation is light, there's little doubt that his builds have captivated millions. One can only imagine the countless numbers of builders and creators that have followed in his footsteps. At such a young age, the legend of ChrisDaCow has only begun.