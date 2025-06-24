Who voices villager in A Minecraft Movie?

A Minecraft Movie is a hilarious film about the game Mojang developed. It was created by Warner Bros., Legendary Entertainment, and Mojang, and was released on April 4, 2025. It consisted of many aspects of the game, including villagers. Steve, played by Jack Black, lived amongst the villagers, while a Nitwit villager accidentally entered the real world through a portal from which Steve initially entered the game.

In the film, the Nitwit villager had several hilarious interactions in the real world; hence, it was voiced by a dedicated actor named Matt Berry. Here is more about the Nitwit's story in the film and Matt Berry's role in it, and his other works.

Matt Berry's Nitwit villager's story in A Minecraft Movie and the actor's brief history

What's the story of the Nitwit in A Minecraft Movie?

In A Minecraft Movie, Steve works as a miner in the real world when he accidentally opens a mysterious portal that leads him into the game's world. While he starts building and living in this world.

When the portal opens up once again and four other real-life characters enter the Minecraft world, a Nitwit from the village where Steve lives accidentally enters the real world from that portal, after which his subplot begins.

The Nitwit roams around the real world when he gets in an accident where Henry's School principal, Marlene, hits him with her car. Marlene apologizes for the accident, but was baffled to see the villagers' unusual appearance. She then takes the Nitwit to dinner at a fancy restaurant, where they form a hilarious romantic bond.

The next day, when the Nitwit is in Marlene's office, he is confronted by Clemente, Marlene's ex-husband. At that point, the Nitwit has been around real people for so long that he starts speaking plain English and proposes to Marlene.

Both the villagers' voices and the English language were voiced by a popular actor named Matt Berry.

A brief history of Matt Berry's career

Matt Berry attends FX's "What We Do in the Shadows" Los Angeles FYC Event on June 03, 2025. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Matt Berry is an English actor, comedian, musician, and writer. He has been acting since the early 2000s and is known for his work in The IT Crowd, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, What We Do in the Shadows, and more.

He has won the BAFTA Award for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for the role he played in Toast of London.

His most recent work was, of course, in A Minecraft Movie. He is also working as a voice actor in the series called Krapopolis from 2023 to 2025.

As a musician, Matt Berry has released 11 studio albums and has more than 1,200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

