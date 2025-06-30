Why can Phantoms be considered as an End dimension mob in Minecraft?

Phantoms are unique, hostile creatures in Minecraft that do not spawn normally in the game. These are flying creatures that spawn in the sky at night and attack players by perching. Despite being one of the most annoying creatures, they are quite fascinating if studied more closely.
If observed, an argument can be made that phantoms can be considered an End realm mob rather than an Overworld mob, even if they spawn in the latter dimension. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons why Phantoms can be considered an End realm mob in Minecraft
Phantoms are essentially hallucinations
First, it is safe to say that Phantoms are not regular hostile mobs since they only spawn if players do not sleep for three in-game days. This means that they can be considered hallucinations for our in-game characters. In other words, they can be considered mythical creatures that do not really exist most of the time.
Since the End realm is also considered extremely mysterious, Phantoms fit that description quite well.
Another connection between phantoms and End is that they also have glowing eyes similar to those of an Enderman. This similarity makes the mob and the dimension connected in some way as well.
Phantoms drop the phantom membrane that can be used to repair the elytra
Arguably, the biggest connection between phantoms and the End is that phantoms' membranes can be used to fix elytra, which is a gear that is only found in the End realm.
Elytra is an overpowered gear that allows players to fly in Minecraft. The gear makes players glide from a high place, but if firework rockets are used with an elytra, players can fully fly around the game. This rare item cannot be found anywhere apart from floating ships generated with the End City in the third and final dimension.
When phantoms die, they can drop their membranes, which surprisingly can be used to repair an elytra.
Since elytra can only be found in the End, phantoms must also have some unique connection to the desolate realm that we do not know.
