Why Diamonds are among the most sought-after items in Minecraft

Minecraft is an incredibly popular sandbox video game and much like its name suggests, it primarily involves the mining of different blocks and ores. While there are many different types of these, diamonds have always topped the list as the most sought-after material.

Of course, this is for good reason, as there are many things that diamonds can be used for, such as tools, armor and other items such as jukeboxes and enchanting tables. The article below will discuss why diamonds are so sought-after.

Why Diamonds are among the most sought-after items by players in Minecraft

While diamonds do not consitute the strongest tools or armor in the game (that honor goes to Netherite), they are much easier to come by and are even required to upgrade to Netherite. This alone makes them valuable, as they are the strongest tools and armor a player can obtain without it. Players can obtain diamonds from mining, from chests in structures like jungle temples, bastions and desert temples.

Strong tools

Diamond tools are the second strongest tool in the game and the easiest tool that can be obtained by players to break obsidian blocks. The diamond pickaxe has a durability of 1562, which is lower in comparison to the Netherite pickaxe with 2032, although the Netherite one is much harder to get. Each time a player breaks a block (that doesn't break instantly) with the pickaxe, it consumes one durability. This means that a diamond tool can break a lot of blocks before needing to be replaced.

Powerful armor

Diamond armor is among the most powerful sets of armor in the game. Players decked out in them will have much more durability and have an easier time dealing with most enemies. Netherite has more blast resistance and durability, but diamond armor will allow players to craft a set of armor that they can feel confident taking on any foe in the game with.

Enchanting Table

Players will definitely want to enchant their gear during a playthrough of Minecraft, and to do so, they will need an enchanting table which offers them access to powerful enchants that augment their weapons and armor. But crafting one requires a diamond, and players will want to obtain one as soon as possible to get their armor and weapons to be as strong as possible.

Jukebox

While players may not think a jukebox is a necessity, it is certainly a fun item that can be used to play different music discs found in the Minecraft world. Crafting one requires a diamond, and players may want to place one inside their house or somewhere while they are mining to crank up the tunes.

Block of Diamond

Blocks of diamonds have a few different uses in Minecraft. Players can use them to create beacons, which can power themselves and nearby players up with strong buffs. They can also create a house of diamonds if they so wish, or just combine diamonds to store them if they have a very high amount of them.

Fireworks Stars

Interestingly, diamonds can be a very pricy addition to fireworks in Minecraft. Able to tweak the appearance of the detonation effect of a firework, players can funnel any spare diamonds they have into a special fireworks show if they desire. This is definitely not a recommended use of diamonds, but can be opted for by players looking to have some fun in-game with their hard-earned riches.

