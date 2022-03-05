Why you should download the Origins mod in Minecraft

Origins Mod is certainly one of the most fascinating mods in Minecraft. Created by 'Apace100' in June of 2020, it quickly became famous within the community for the amazing features it offers. It is a great mod if players want special powers while still playing normal vanilla Minecraft.

Due to its open-source and sandbox nature, almost anything can be created and made in Minecraft. Hence, the game's enormous and diverse community has come up with loads of innovative mods that can completely change the way the game is played.

The Origins Mod was popularized when a group of famous Minecraft streamers and content creators formed a closed multiplayer server with the mod called Origins SMP. Each member of the server chose one origin and they played together to make some truly entertaining content. The brilliant idea of the mod caught a lot of attention and thousands of people downloaded the mod to play it themselves. The article below will discuss this innovative mod in greater detail.

Why the Origins mod is worth downloading in Minecraft?

Different types of origins

As the name suggests, the Origins mod provides players with several 'origins' they can choose from. Depending on their choice, they will be given a set of special powers that they can use at any time in the game.

Obviously, this makes the vanilla version a lot more interesting as players can get a unique and different gaming experience based on what they choose. Currently, there are a total of 9 different origins in the original mod (although there are more origins by different developers):

Enderian

Merling

Phantom

Elytrian

Blazeborn

Avian

Arachnid

Shulk

Feline

All types of origins (Image via CurseForge)

Each and every origin has its own special powers, granting them both advantages and disadvantages. For example, an Enderian can teleport with unlimited ender pearls, but take damage when in water. With such a variety of powers, this is a great mod for players who are bored with the vanilla version of the game and want something new and interesting.

Excellent mod for servers

This mod is excellent for multiplayer servers (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Although players can have this mod in a single-player world, it is naturally more fun and enjoyable on multiplayer servers with other players. Players can choose different origins and play with each other. Furthermore, they could even create groups or factions of similar origins within such a server, adding a whole new element to the vanilla game.

How to install the mod

If players want to download the Origins mod, they can head to this site. Upon accessing the site, they must look for recent files on the right hand side of the website and download the compatible version. Additionally, players will also need Fabric Loader and Fabric API to run this particular mod.

Edited by Atul S