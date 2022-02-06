Why Minecraft fans have been waiting for The Warden to be released

The Minecraft 1.19 update, aptly titled "The Wild," is an upcoming update for Minecraft, due to be released sometime this year. Mojang has revealed a ton of information about what the update will add to the game. However, the Minecraft community is most excited for the upcoming boss mob, the Warden.

The Warden is a terrifying and powerful mob that will only spawn in one of the newest and deepest biomes added to the game known as the Deep Dark. It cannot see and uses echolocation to navigate its way around the winding corridors of, what will be known as, Ancient Cities.

This article will tell players everything about the hype and excitement around the Warden, one of the newest mobs set to arrive into the game.

The Warden: The most eagerly anticipated Minecraft mob in 2022

Minecraft News @WildUpdate_News Deep Dark and Warden delayed to this Update (1.19) Deep Dark and Warden delayed to this Update (1.19) https://t.co/CaKW8mHdv2

The mob was first showcased in the Minecraft Live 2020 event. Since then, the hype around the mob has reached new heights. The community has been patiently waiting for the mob to be released and were initially excited to learn that it would be released with the Caves and Cliffs update.

However, the update was soon split into two parts, Caves and Cliffs Part 1 and Part 2. This was primarily because the amount of content added to the game was massive. Part 1 added a ton of new mobs and items into the game, like Copper, Goats, Axolotls and Glow Squids, while Part 2 revamped the world generation and added some new biomes. However, there was no sign of the Warden or the Deep Dark biome in both updates.

After getting pushed out of Minecraft 1.17 and then 1.18, the Warden was finally finalized for a Minecraft 1.19 release. Mojang stated that the delays were due to time constraints and wanted to spend their resources on other projects at that stage. However, it looks like the game’s fans might get their wish of facing the Warden when “The Wild” update drops later this year.

Features that make the Warden a fan favorite

One of the coolest yet most terrifying-looking mobs yet. The core in its chests emits an eerie glow. Also, the game has not had a formidable mod in a long time.

Can take down a player wearing a full Netherite armor set in two hits, dealing 6.5 hearts of damage per hit.

It emits a growling sound if the player is discovered or a faint, throbbing heartbeat when roaming around.

Forces the player to use stealth rather than a confrontation to avoid the mob.

Has the feature to freely “emerge” from the ground after being spawned using sculk shriekers and digs back down when it stops sensing any vibrations. (60 second period)

Can smell players and even navigate its way towards them by using its sense of smell.

Twitter reacts to delay of the Warden and the Deep Dark

silentwosperer @silentwisperer_ deepdark and warden delayed to 1.19! Honestly for the best, good things take time to make! deepdark and warden delayed to 1.19! Honestly for the best, good things take time to make!

𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕚 🤨 Mad Maggie Era @Fungi488 The only good thing from the caves and cliffs update got delayed (the warden) The only good thing from the caves and cliffs update got delayed (the warden)

Matt | 6amerBr0 🎮 CEO of Palutena #RIPRuby  @6amerBr0 I didn’t realize that the Deep Dark and Warden were delayed until the Wild Update. I understand though, so I hope they can take their time. I didn’t realize that the Deep Dark and Warden were delayed until the Wild Update. I understand though, so I hope they can take their time.

bladəd @icecoldbrandon @ibxtoycat I’m glad they’re taking their time but also frustrated that they continue to set deadlines that they are unable to meet. The ideas themselves are great, but I wish we some small nugget of info abt archaeology were mentioned, or that we knew beforehand the warden would be delayed @ibxtoycat I’m glad they’re taking their time but also frustrated that they continue to set deadlines that they are unable to meet. The ideas themselves are great, but I wish we some small nugget of info abt archaeology were mentioned, or that we knew beforehand the warden would be delayed

playcenter ✰ @playcentermd Deep Dark and The Warden delayed

pain. Deep Dark and The Warden delayedpain.

The Warden is one of the most game-changing mobs to be added to the game in a long time. While both parts of the Caves and Cliffs update were a success, the community is eagerly waiting to get the Wild update to finally explore the Deep Dark biome and invoke the wrath of the Warden mob.

