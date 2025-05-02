Why Minecraft's netherite upgrade template is one of the most annoying changes

One of the endgame tasks in Minecraft is creating a set of netherite armor, equipment, and weapons. Netherite is one of the strongest materials in the game that gives diamond gear additional durability and resistance to knockback. In the Nether, it can be found as rare ancient debris blocks. Previously, only a diamond gear, a netherite ingot, and a smithing table were required to upgrade to netherite gear.

In 2023, however, Mojang included an additional item called the netherite upgrade smithing template that was required to accomplish this process. Given that this item makes making netherite gear extremely challenging, one may argue that its inclusion in Minecraft was a bit annoying.

Reasons why the netherite upgrade smithing template is an annoying item to obtain and use in Minecraft

Finding a netherite upgrade smithing template is as hard as finding netherite itself

Netherite upgrade smithing template has a small chance of only generating as loot in Bastion Remnants. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Mojang included the netherite upgrade smithing template in the 1.19 Wild Update. This feature was brought to the game since the smithing table was also getting a major UI update.

Mojang's original goal was to use armor trims to introduce fresh armor designs. Subsequently, they decided to develop a new smithing template that will be required to convert diamond tools to netherite as well.

The addition of the netherite upgrade smithing template added an extra step to producing netherite tools. If the smithing template had been readily available, players might have accepted this, but it wasn't.

In a generic chest located in Bastion Remnants, the netherite smithing template has a mere 10% chance of generating as loot. The treasure chest in the center of the special Treasure Room Bastion Remnants is the only storage where the smithing template has a 100% chance of generating. Because lava and magma cube spawners surround the treasure box, it is also the most difficult to access.

Therefore, players now had to locate two rare items to upgrade their gear to netherite, one being a netherite upgrade smithing template and the other being ancient debris blocks.

Netherite upgrade smithing template requires diamonds to duplicate

The netherite upgrade smithing template needs to be duplicated using diamonds. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Even after the painstaking expedition of finding the netherite upgrade smithing template, the difficulties in using the item to upgrade diamond gears do not diminish.

After getting the smithing template, players must first duplicate it since one smithing template gets used up to upgrade one gear to netherite. To duplicate a netherite upgrade smithing template, players need one netherite block and seven diamonds.

This shows that even after getting the rare item, players will still need to invest lots of diamonds to duplicate the item, because if they do not, they need to head back into the Nether to find another smithing template.

