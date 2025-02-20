  • home icon
Why new Wolf sounds in Minecraft should be accompanied by different facial expressions

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:42 GMT
Wolves should receive different facial expressions along with fresh sound effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)
Wolves should receive different facial expressions along with fresh sound effects (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

In the upcoming Minecraft game drop, Mojang is planning to add various new sounds to wolves. As of this writing, wolves have a set list of sounds that they make. Every wolf growls, pants, and whines; however, the next game drop, they will have six different sets of growls, pants, whines, and other sounds. This was recently added to snapshot 25w08a.

With all the various wolf sounds coming to Minecraft soon, Mojang could also add new facial expressions that go along with the type of sounds they make.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's personal opinion.

Reasons why Minecraft wolves should have different facial expressions to match new sounds

New wolf sounds add different personalities

In the snapshot 25w08a, Mojang basically added six new wolf personalities through sounds. There will be six new sets of sounds based on different wolf personalities: big, cute, puglin, angry, grumpy, and sad. Each of these wolf personalities will have six distinct sounds categorized as ambient, hurt, death, growl, whine, and pant.

In the patch notes of the latest snapshot, Mojang clearly mentioned that these six wolf sound sets are not linked with the wolves' texture variants. This means that any two wolves with the same textures can have different sets of wolf sounds.

Wolves could have different facial expressions to match their personality

Wolves can have more facial expressions like pandas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)
Wolves can have more facial expressions like pandas (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang)

Since these six new wolf sound sets have different personalities but are not connected to specific texture variants, Mojang should add some visual cues to differentiate their personalities. This can be done by adding facial expressions to them.

As of now, wolves only have three facial expressions depending on their connection with the player. If they are stray, their eyes will be flat, but if they are tamed, their eyes will have a white pixel appear right on top of their pupils. The third is when a stray wolf gets angry towards a sheep or a player.

With the addition of wolf personalities using different sound sets, Mojang can add new facial expressions that fit each personality.

This feature would be simple for Mojang to add since they already implemented this on an existing mob. Pandas have different facial expressions based on the personality they have and each of them also makes unique sounds in the game. This idea of different pandas with different facial expressions can be adopted and used for wolves along with their new sounds.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
