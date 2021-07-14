WilburSoot, Tubbo & Ranboo to be part of Team Pink Parrots in Minecraft Championship (MCC) 15

The Minecraft Championship returns this month on July 24th at 8pm BST. Over the past couple of days, MCC's official Twitter account has been revealing each team one by one until finally, the announced the Pink Parrots team.

Pink Parrots is a highly anticipated team, as a new member to MCC is being put on their roster. Ranboo, a popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber, has finally been added to MCC after many months of not being in the championship.

Ranboo's absence from MCC has circulated a lot of memes and jokes, even to the point where Ranboo hid from Scott Major (Smajor) while practicing for Tubbo in the last MCC. With fans excited about Ranboo's addition, the Pink Parrots are likely to gain a lot of traction this time around!

Pink Parrots in Minecraft Championship 15

TapL

Minecraft Youtuber TapL (Image via YouTube)

TapL joined the MCC tournament in MCC 8 and has participated in every MCC since then. During his time at the MCC, he has won one tournament, which was MCC 12, where he was teamed with GeorgeNotFOund, WilburSoot and Philza. His average placing in MCC is 11th individually and 5th with a team.

TapL is mostly known for his UHC challenge videos, Minecraft challenges and even speedrunning. He often collaborates with fellow Minecraft YouTubers such as Zyph, Skeppy and Technoblade.

WilburSoot

Minecraft YouTuber and Streamer WilburSoot (Image via Reddit)

WilburSoot has been a regular competitior in MCC since MCC 1. He has played in every MCC since the start and has won 2 tournaments thus far. He won MCC 4, where he was teamed with Technoblade, Philza and TommyInnit, and won MCC 12, with GeorgeNotFound, Philza and TapL.

WilburSoot is mostly known for his Minecraft streams and YouTube videos, although he is also a musician. WilburSoot helped create SMPEarth, and he is also a very big personality on the DreamSMP.

Tubbo

Minecraft Streamer and YouTuber Tubbo (Image via Twitter)

Tubbo began playing in MCC 9, and has since played in every MCC. Unfortunately, Tubbo has not won a championship yet, although his rankings with prior teams have never been bad.

Tubbo is an English YouTuber and streamer who is mostly known for his Minecraft collaborations, Minecraft hacking videos as well as being a member of the DreamSMP. A few of his Minecraft series include: Hypixel Skyblock, Blockworth Season 2, SMPEarth and DreamSMP.

Ranboo

Long awaited MCC player Ranboo (Image via Dexerto)

Ranboo has not participated in any MCC events yet, but will finally be joining the lineup this month. After months of fans (and even Ranboo himself) joking about his absence, he has finally been added and fans are very excited.

Ranboo is an American YouTuber and streamer who is mostly known for his Minecraft content. He first gained attention due to a TikTok, which helped him earn 200 YouTube subscribers on his first day of posting content. Ever since, he has rapidly gained traction, having been raided by a few DreamSMP members early on in his streaming career, before eventually joining the DreamSMP.

