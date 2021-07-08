Wolves vs Axolotls in Minecraft: 5 major differences between the two mobs

In Minecraft, wolves and axolotls are quite different, but they do share something in common- they’re both adored by Minecraft players.

Arguably two of the cutest mobs in the entire game, axolotls and wolves are fan favorites, presumably because both of them are incredibly adorable. When comparing the two, however, they end up having more differences than similarities.

Here are five major differences between Minecraft wolves and axolotls.

Key differences between wolves and axolotls in Minecraft

5) Land vs water

Axolotls and wolves have very different habitats (Image via Minecraft)

Just like the real life animals that inspired these mobs, they can only be found in their natural habitat.

Wolves spawn in forests and taiga biomes, while axolotls spawn in any source of water below sea level. While there’s a chance that a Minecraft world could generate with these biomes connected, these are two vastly different places. Wolves thrive where there is an abundance of land, and axolotls prefer open oceans to swim around.

4) Style of attack

An axolotl ready to attack a fish (Image via Minecraft)

Both wolves and axolotls are mobs that attack other mobs. However, they are provoked to attack in starkly different ways.

An axolotl will always attack any other mob in its way. However, axolotls will never attack a player.

On the other hand, wolves will attack players who hit them first. If wolves are tamed, however, they will attack any other mob that a player goes into battle with.

In this video, popular YouTuber GerogeNotFound plays Minecraft with Dream as a wolf:

3) Independent vs part of a pack

The axolotl is far more independent than the wolf (Image via Minecraft)

Another difference about the way in which the two lovable creatures spawn is the number at which they appear.

Wolves will always naturally generate in a pack, typically of four. So, where a Minecraft player sees one, there is sure to be another. This emulates real life wolf behavior as they are a very social species.

The axolotl is conversely more independent than the wolf. Axolotls have the chance of spawning in groups of as low as one and as much as four. Unlike the wolf, a singular axolotl does not need company. Groups of axolotls aren’t likely to stay close together if there is a large amount of surrounding ocean.

See GeorgeNotFound and Dream take on their challenge once again, this time as an axolotl:

2) Tameable vs untameable

An adorable wolf waiting to be tamed (Image via Minecraft)

The ability to tame these mobs is one of the biggest differences between wolves and axolotls in Minecraft.

Wolves can easily be tamed with bones. Wolves are so widely loved in Minecraft as they are the closest thing to a domesticated dog within the game. Plus, as mentioned earlier, tamed wolves will do a player’s bidding for them while in battle with hostile mobs.

As of now, axolotls cannot be tamed in any way. They can be bred, however. Players can also still technically keep the aquatic animal as a pet if they please, so long as they trap the axolotl in an efficient way.

1) Color variety

Some tamed wolves with dyed collars (Image via Minecraft)

Perhaps the most significant difference between wolves and axolotls in Minecraft is the variation of colors.

Axolotls come in so many different colors, including pink, brown, gold, cyan, and the rare blue. The color variety may be what attracts players to these dynamic mobs.

Meanwhile, there is only one color version of the wolf in Minecraft, and that is a gray-ish white color. However, the collar color of tamed wolves can be easily changed with any color dye. Perhaps there will be an update in the future that adds color variation to the wolf mob.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Ashish Yadav