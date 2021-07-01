3 times Jake Paul tried to endear himself to MMA fans

To say that Jake Paul is a disliked figure within the MMA community is a massive understatement. Known for his cocky attitude, internet fame, and winning pro-boxing record against non-boxers, the YouTube star has turned himself into the biggest villain in the eyes of MMA fans.

But in recent months, Paul seems to have made attempts to prove that beneath the brash, trash-talking, controversy-seeking persona he puts on for the cameras, lies a genuine person.

Whether it's for pure image rehabilitation or sincerely out of the goodness of his heart, there was a handful of times 'The Problem Child' played the role of an unlikely hero to the same people who would love nothing more than to see him get his comeuppance in the squared circle.

Here are three times Jake Paul has tried to endear himself to MMA fans.

#3 Jake Paul funds UFC fighter Sarah Alpar's training camp

UFC women's flyweight Sarah Alpar

Up-and-coming women's flyweight Sarah Alpar earned a UFC contract after defeating Shanna Young in the third season of Dana White's Contender Series. Coming off a loss in her octagon debut, Alpar is looking for a much-needed bounce-back win as she eyes a UFC 266 return.

The only obstacle standing between Alpar and a shot at redemption is the $30,000 she'll need to get through a complete training camp. For that reason, Alpar turned to fans for help, starting a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the expenses for her preparation. Shortly thereafter, her fundraiser was noticed by a generous benefactor by the name of Jake Paul.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

'Too Sweet' revealed she was touched by Paul's gesture and was even more shocked that he knew of her. In an interview with What the Heck, Alpar said:

"I got this message and it was this person that I saw a little check mark, and it said, ‘Jake Paul sent you a message. I was like, ‘What? You know my existence?’"

Paul donated $5,000 and his former promoter, Triller Fight Club, sweetened the pot by shelling out $25,000 to complete Alpar's fundraising goal of $30,000.

#2 Jake Paul slams UFC president Dana White over fighter pay

UFC president Dana White

Jake Paul's formula for success involves taking on high-profile former UFC fighters who are past their primes. The YouTube star has skyrocketed to combat sports prominence with his highly-publicized knockout of Ben Askren. In a few weeks, he returns to the ring to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

How does Jake Paul lure them into a fight, knowing full well that they're putting their legacies and reputations on the line? By giving them what UFC president Dana White won't: a fight purse they deem fair.

Jake Paul is on the frontline when it comes to calling out the UFC boss regarding the issue of fighter pay. While promoting his upcoming fight with Woodley, the former Disney teen actor took the opportunity to blast White, saying:

"I think there's a movement moving forward that is going to show that fighters should be getting paid more," Paul told reporters at a press conference. "It's unfair. The UFC fighters don't have fair pay. Out of all the sports, the percentages that the owners get versus the athletes, they're the lowest."

No lies told !!! Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/aAD5io3XRL — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 3, 2021

This isn't the first time Paul has criticized White over the UFC's business model and it most certainly won't be the last. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Paul explained how the UFC's "monopoly" over MMA stars is unfair to the fighters.

#1 Jake Paul pays respect to UFC legend Anderson Silva

UFC legend Anderson Silva

Jake Paul rarely commends MMA fighters. After all, his whole gimmick revolves around trying to expose that a YouTube personality like him can beat professional fighters in a boxing match.

While he's largely disrespectful towards UFC greats such as Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, 'The Problem Child' clearly maintains a high level of reverence for MMA icon Anderson Silva.

Tribute to the Kings Anderson Silva vs. Cesar Julio Chavez Jr.

The former long-reigning UFC middleweight champion made a triumphant return to pro-boxing after cutting ties with the world's largest MMA promotion. Jake Paul lauded the legendary Brazilian for a vintage performance that bagged him an upset win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

“Anderson’s 46 years old, and I thought he did an incredible job,” Paul told TMZ. “He was sticking and moving, bouncing around the ring, having fun, was throwing combos. He’s long and lanky and to come in there and beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who’s what, 50? Wins in the ring, is a world champion this just goes to show that MMA strikers are also great boxers, and I think a lot of people forget that."

Not only that, Paul offered Silva a spot at his pay-per-view event. And while it sounds conceited of Paul to think that giving Silva an undercard bout is a way of honoring him, he does have a point. Silva would definitely reap significant financial rewards for fighting under one of Paul's events.

