5 most dangerous UFC dark horses

Almost every division in the UFC features a fighter who isn't receiving the deserved attention. These dark horses may not be household names as yet, but it's only a matter of time before they ascend to the top echelon of their respective weight classes.

Current welterweight champion Leon Edwards remains a prime example of a divisional dark horse who went largely unnoticed during his ascent up the ranks. The world finally took notice when the softspoken Brit sent then-pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman to the shadow realm last year.

Leon Edwards after defeating Kamaru Usman to secure the UFC Welterweight Championship. “LOOK AT ME NOW.” Leon Edwards after defeating Kamaru Usman to secure the UFC Welterweight Championship. https://t.co/sF7aBs78xE

Only hardcore fans of the sport are aware of the up-and-coming phenoms on the rise, many of whom will likely fight for gold at some point down the line. Some of these fighters have all the tools to emerge as long-reigning champions in the world's premier MMA promotion.

On that note, here are the five most dangerous divisional dark horses in the UFC.

#5. Tatsuro Taira – UFC flyweight

Once rumored to be on the chopping block, the UFC flyweight division is now thriving. The rivalry between Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo re-energized the 125-pound bracket, and the emergence of up-and-coming stars like Manel Kape and Muhammad Mokaev bode well for the division's future.

Flying under the radar is Japan's Tatsuro Taira, who may just turn out to be the best of the lot.

Unbeaten in his professional career, Tatsuro Taira is clearly Japan's brightest prospect in the UFC. Still just 23, Taira has compiled a professional record of 13-0, comprising three knockouts and seven submissions. He has already picked up three wins in the promotion.

While his flyweight peers are certainly on notice, Taira hasn't broken through with the masses, likely because of the language barrier. He is working on his English but currently does all his media obligations in his native tongue.

Taira is supremely well-rounded and is arguably the most talented unranked flyweight on the roster. His skills are far beyond his age, so as he progresses up the ranks, he's only going to get better.

He is scheduled to take on Kleydson Rodriguez later this month in Jacksonville, where he will look to extend his record to 14-0.

#4. Movsar Evloev – UFC featherweight

The featherweight division has no shortage of championship-caliber prospects on the rise. Among the most promising of these up-and-coming 145-pounders is Russian ace Movsar Evloev, who has never tasted defeat in his professional career.

moves to 17-0 with the decision win at STILL UNDEFEATED @MovsarUFC moves to 17-0 with the decision win at #UFC288 STILL UNDEFEATED 😤@MovsarUFC moves to 17-0 with the decision win at #UFC288! https://t.co/2LXc6KGNzY

While Movsar Evloev is clearly a threat to the featherweight throne, his lack of finishes has undoubtedly hurt his popularity. The 29-year-old boasts a UFC record of 7-0 but hasn't registered a single finish since signing with the world's premier MMA promotion four years ago.

Evloev's overall record stands at 17-0, with all seven of his career finishes coming outside the UFC. The former M-1 Global champion will need some stoppages going forward if he wants to find himself in big fights. Repeated fight cancellations haven't helped his cause either, so he'll need a bit of luck as well.

The unbeaten Russian is a tough matchup for anyone at 145 pounds. Still in need of that breakthrough performance that wows the fans, Evloev isn't far away from emerging as a huge player atop the featherweight division.

Movsar Evloev is coming for gold [Image via @SandhuMMA on Twitter]

#3. Arman Tsarukyan – UFC lightweight

The UFC lightweight division is arguably the most competitive and deepest weight class across combat sports. The 155-pound bracket is effectively a shark tank wherein any fighter can beat another on any given day, irrespective of the divisional rankings.

No.8-ranked Arman Tsarukyan boasts real championship potential and it's only a matter of time before he contests lightweight gold.

Just 22 years of age when he made his UFC debut, Arman Tsarukyan impressed in his first outing in the famed octagon, pushing Khabib Nurmagomedov's protégé Islam Makhachev to the absolute limit on short notice. Their bout won Fight of the Night honors, and Makhachev's success since then speaks wonders for Tsarukyan's ceiling.

After the narrow defeat to Makhachev, he reeled off five straight wins to break into the top 15 but saw his streak get snapped by Mateusz Gamrot last year, a decision that many in the MMA community disagreed with. Nevertheless, his stock didn't drop.

Now 26 years old, Tsarukyan is struggling to find willing opponents with a number next to their names. He is set to take on unranked Joaquin Silva in his next bout, and a win won't really do much for his popularity unless he pulls off a highlight-reel finish.

He's seemingly going to have to walk the same path as the likes of Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, and Beneil Dariush, among others, and just beat everyone the matchmakers put in front of him en route to a title shot.

#2. Jailton Almeida – UFC heavyweight

The heavyweight division has never been as talent-stacked as it is now. Hall of Famer Jon Jones sits atop the division, with the likes of Sergei Pavlovich, Tom Aspinall, Ciryl Gane, and Curtis Blaydes all among the heavyweight top tier.

One fighter who would give all the aforementioned names a real run for their money is surging contender Jailton Almeida, who has finished his last 14 opponents inside two rounds.

Jailton Almeida kicked off his UFC career with two quick wins in the light heavyweight division before opting to commit to heavyweight. He has racked up four more finishes since then, with his latest performance against Jairzinho Rozenstruik being the best of the lot.

Almeida now holds the No.9 spot in the heavyweight rankings. 'Malhadinho' is guaranteed to deliver the goods every time he steps into the octagon, having never gone to a decision in his professional career. His record stands at 19-2, with seven knockouts and twelve submissions under his belt.

While his impressive showing against Rozenstruik was a huge step in the right direction, Almeida needs an opponent who can offer some resistance to his grappling offense, rather than continuing to dominate strikers. The Brazilian has barely showcased his stand-up and we're yet to see how he fares beyond two rounds.

There's still quite a bit of mystery and intrigue surrounding Almeida, which only adds to the excitement whenever he returns to action.

#1. Umar Nurmagomedov – UFC bantamweight

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov retired as the undefeated, undisputed lightweight champion back in 2020 and has since dedicated his efforts to helping his Dagestani brethren, following in his late father's footsteps.

Khabib's cousin Umar, who is also unbeaten, is now looking to replicate his mentor's success in the UFC.

Umar Nurmagomedov is a nightmare matchup for any bantamweight on the planet. Like all his teammates, the Russian boasts world-class wrestling and submissions, which coupled with his unique striking skillset, makes for a lethal combination.

His overall record stands at 16-0 and he is already 4-0 in the UFC with three finishes. The 27-year-old made a statement in his latest outing, knocking out Brazilian veteran Raoni Barcelos, showing that he isn't just a wrestler.

His older brother Usman has already won Bellator's lightweight championship, and his teammate Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC 155-pound king. Umar's time is coming and it feels as though the writing's already on the wall.

MMA Orbit @mma_orbit | Umar Nurmagomedov FINALLY has an opponent. | Umar Nurmagomedov FINALLY has an opponent. 🚨| Umar Nurmagomedov FINALLY has an opponent.🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/HQfxINGBDX

