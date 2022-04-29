5 exciting fights to watch at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera

As another UFC Fight Night draws near, fans are eager to see what the weekend's action has in store for them. This weekend's card features lots of exciting names - Andre Arlovski, Darren Elkins, Andre Fili, and many more.

The UFC has spoilt fans with stacked Fight Night cards every weekend. While the biggest names are reserved for pay-per-views, some of the most exciting prospects battle it out every Saturday at the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas.

With a six-fight main card taking place after a stacked bill of preliminary action this weekend, some fights are bound to fly under the radar. Here are five exciting contests to watch at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Vera:

#5. Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Gerald Meerschaert (right) taking down Thiago Santos (left)

This bout is between two of the more tenured middleweights on the roster. Krzysztof Jotko has been with the promotion since 2013 and has fought against some of the more relevant names that the division has seen in the past few years. He's not the frequent finisher that fans are typically attracted to, but his opponent Gerald Meerschaert may draw a dog fight out of him.

Meerschaert holds the record for most submissions in middleweight history at a shocking eight victories via this method. Though his most high-profile fight against Khamzat Chimaev went the polar opposite of how he wanted it to go, he's since proved that he's a live underdog that can never be counted out.

Three wins, three submissions - that's what 'GM3' gave the UFC in 2021. He will undoubtedly be looking to have a 2022 that, at the very least, mimics this success. When he and Jotko lock horns, it could potentially propel the victor into the division's top 15.

This fight should be more exciting than the numbers show. On paper, it's fun at best. But a closer look into the styles of these fighters and the implications of a victory should result in two hungry fighters pulling out all the stops.

#4. Grant Dawson vs. Jared Gordon

UFC Fight Night: Gordon (right) sticks Danny Chavez (left) with a jab

When Jared Gordon meets Grant Dawson this upcoming weekend, fans should expect two fighters attempting to figure out who's got the most grit between them. Both athletes have looked rather impressive lately. 'Flash' is riding a three-fight win streak, and his last loss came to none other than current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Here to snap the winning streak is Grant Dawson. Although most of his career has been spent under the vast knowledge of James Krause, he recently made the transition to Florida and will represent American Top Team in this bout.

'KGD' is coming off a draw against another wildly underrated fighter in Ricky Glenn. Before that, he scored a last-second knockout victory over Leonardo Santos. Young and undefeated in the organization, Dawson is looking to move past the recent draw and revert to his winning ways.

Watch the knockout below:

#3. Andre Arlovski vs. Jake Collier

UFC Fight Night Santos v Teixeira: Weigh-Ins

At this point, everyone should be familiar with former heavyweight champion Andre Arlovski. A true pioneer of the sport, he's been competing professionally since 1999. Though he's 43 years of age, he's still hanging in there and is knocking off the UFC's young and hopeful fighters from climbing the ranks.

His last two victories were over prospects in their twenties. It's often referenced how MMA is a young person's sport, but Arlovski hasn't succumbed to the clock just yet. This weekend, he'll be in action against Jake Collier, a 33-year-old riding the momentum of a first-round submission victory over Chase Sherman.

Although the age discrepancy is what jumps off on paper, what will show in the fight is how well Arlovski moves for his age, let alone his size. 'The Prototype' has an arduous task ahead of him, but the threat and name value of the veteran should be all he needs to rise to the occasion.

#2. Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

UFC 268: Marlon Vera celebrates after knocking out Frankie Edgar

The titular bout on this card is exciting on many levels. First of all, fireworks; it's highly unlikely that this fight will flop. Both are very well-rounded and confident in their striking abilities. This will be an exciting fight for all to see, with all the makings of a fan favorite.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal!



Vamos Chito! Front kick to the face!Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal!Vamos Chito! Front kick to the face! 😳Marlon Vera caught Frankie Edgar clean under the chin. Brutal! Vamos Chito! 🇪🇨 https://t.co/A1ELEh0M1n

Marlon Vera has been around in the UFC since 2014 but wasn't recognized by the masses until he defeated Sean O'Malley in 2020. This victory propelled him to a fight against Jose Aldo, which he lost. However, Vera quickly returned to the win column with a victory against Davey Grant. Recently stopping Frankie Edgar, 'Chito' reminded the world of his abilities once again.

Rob Font has all the tools to halt Vera's budding win-streak, though. He arguably has one of the best jabs in the UFC, and, despite a decision loss to Jose Aldo, he's looked phenomenal lately. Victories over Marlon Moraes and Cody Garbrandt emphasized the caliber of striking the 34-year-old possesses.

#1. Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito

UFC Fight Night: Bryce Mitchell (right) vs. Andre Fili (left)

There are a few certainties in the UFC, one being that Andre Fili is never in a boring fight. The Team Alpha Male fighter has been with the promotion since 2013 and is only 31-years-old - Fili has essentially grown as a fighter in the UFC.

Making an enormous step up in competition is 'Tubarao'. After winning a decision on Dana White's Contender Series, he debuted with the organization but unfortunately lost via unanimous decision in a hard-fought fight. He's young and a prolific finisher, though, so the UFC has faith that not only does he belong in there with 'Touchy' Fili, but he can make it an exciting battle.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 When Andre Fili went full super saiyan When Andre Fili went full super saiyan https://t.co/viHqdg5pTX

The fighter from Sacramento, California, is coming off of a no-contest due to an eye poke, but before the foul, he looked about as impressive as he ever has. Should this type of performance spill into his upcoming fight, it could be trouble for Brito. The Brazilian expects this, though, and the result should give fans one of the most fun clashes they'll enjoy viewing all night.

