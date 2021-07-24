5 of the most explosive fighters in the UFC today

UFC fans love to watch explosive fighters competing inside the octagon. Which athletes can be considered explosive? For this list, it will be any fighter who can produce explosive moments inside the cage through a variety of skills including agility, power, craftiness, and the ability to finish.

People with these special attributes often create moments of magic inside the octagon, sending packed crowds in attendance into a frenzy. While their gung-ho style of fighting might not win them every contest, fans always enjoy watching explosive fighters putting on a show inside the octagon.

On that note, here are the five most explosive fighters in the UFC today.

#5. Jiri Prochazka - UFC light heavyweight

Light heavyweight contender Jiri Prochazka is one of the most entertaining fighters in the UFC today, and he's just two fights old in the promotion. The Czech has an outlandish hairdo, a unique personality, and is a deceptively crafty knockout artist inside the octagon. UFC president Dana White must love Prochazka because he is a promoter's dream.

Undefeated in his last 12 fights, Prochazka has two knockouts in as many bouts in the UFC. In his last fight, 'Denisa' knocked Dominick Reyes out cold with a spinning back elbow in the second round. The finish was special and brutal, and also only the third spinning back elbow KO in UFC history.

Thanks to his explosive fighting style, Jiri Prochazka is now rightfully the next title contender after just two fights in the UFC.

"All the time in the organization of the UFC, I said that my main goal is the UFC title. Nothing has changed till now. So, I'm keeping my word and nothing has changed for me. And guys, you keep your word too with that 'I don't want to fight with you or I want the fight with you' and then you change your word. Where is the truth? I want to fight for the title. I want the title fastest way," said Jiri Prochazka in a recent video clip.

