5 fighters who thrived after leaving the UFC

Finally reaching the UFC is what most fans and fighters consider "making it". Unfortunately, this balloon has been burst for many as they realize that being in the promotion doesn't solve all of their problems.

Fighters can be unwarrantedly cut, the pay isn't too great relative to other professional athletes, and there's not much time to put into anything other than training -- these are reasons why entering the organization isn't the saving grace for mixed martial artists.

This promotion is great and is the world leader of combat sports. However, fighters aren't always in it for the brightest lights or to verify themselves as the best. Be it money, enjoying their higher-ups, overall freedom -- fighters have opted for organizations outside of the UFC and have done just fine.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Paige VanZant reveals how leaving the UFC was her best career move: ‘I could retire tomorrow and be financially free’ (@DamonMarrtin) mmafighting.com/2022/3/22/2298… Paige VanZant reveals how leaving the UFC was her best career move: ‘I could retire tomorrow and be financially free’ (@DamonMarrtin) mmafighting.com/2022/3/22/2298… https://t.co/gJU6TuLZcN

Some fighters may be cut and left heartbroken only to find their home in a rival organization. On The Ultimate Fighter, Tim Elliott went on a rant with some UFC hopefuls in attendance.

"You think being in the UFC is going to fix all of your problems? It ain't, I promise you."

Given how fickle the organization can be with their talent and how it's portrayed as the spot to be, it's nice to see fighters doing well after parting ways with it. Whether they continue to fight or pursue other interests, here are 5 fighters who have thrived since leaving the UFC.

#5. Corey Anderson

Despite a rather successful run in the UFC's light heavyweight division, Anderson left an unfulfilled contract and opted to fight under the Bellator banner. This came as a shock to many, as Anderson has some very high-profile names under his win column.

Since leaving the organization, 'Overtime' has compiled 3 wins, all by finish, and more money than he made in 7 years with the organization. Bellator is often criticized for being filled with fighters that can't make it to the top promotion for MMA, but Anderson poses opposition to that argument.

Although Anderson moved to Bellator off of a loss to former champion Jan Blachowicz, he easily could've finished out his contract in the top 10 of the division. Anderson is a prime example of a fighter who did what he believed to be the right move for him personally, despite any outside opinions telling him otherwise. As his career moves forward, he's achieving his goals via winning fights and making as much money as he can.

#4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

'The Eagle' left no doubt that he's the greatest lightweight in the world after dismantling the likes of Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje and many more. Following the triangle choke finish of 'The Highlight', Nurmagomedov surprised the world as he announced his retirement.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo This has to be one of the greatest surprises and couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. @khabib_nurmagomedov Congratulations on your UFC Hall of fame induction. Sports can bring the world together This has to be one of the greatest surprises and couldn’t happen to a more deserving person. @khabib_nurmagomedov Congratulations on your UFC Hall of fame induction. Sports can bring the world together 🇷🇺 https://t.co/338KPx7bMP

After the passing of his late father and coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the former pound-for-pound best fighter promised his mother that he wouldn't compete past his 29-0 record. While his career as a UFC athlete has concluded, Nurmagomedov is as busy and successful as ever.

Maybe not wearing his signature Papakha on his way to the octagon, but Khabib wears many hats. Coach, promotor, and training partner -- Nurmagomedov is still very involved in professional fighting. Eagle FC, an organization that 'The Eagle' established, is thriving and breaking ground. His Dagestani brothers are also competing in top organizations, along with his teammates at American Kickboxing Academy; Nurmagomedov actively coaches and trains alongside these athletes.

#3. Chad Mendes

Former featherweight title challenger Chad Mendes has retired and hasn't competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship since losing to the current featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Although 'Money' was successful in this 2018 bout, he succumbed to strikes in the second round.

While it was on the record that Mendes felt great and looked the part to back it up, he decided that he's to move on to different ventures in life. Mendes began Finz and Feathers, a company in which he would be a fishing and hunting tour guide.

𝗖𝗢𝗔𝗖𝗛 𝗠𝗖𝗚𝗨𝗜𝗥𝗞🏝🥃🦀 @CoachMcGuirkMMA All 4 of Chad Mendes' knockdowns last night: All 4 of Chad Mendes' knockdowns last night: https://t.co/zke2Z9mpwc

Although Mendes is living out another dream with the hunting and fishing service he provides, he remained training with his close friends at Team Alpha Male. As training continued, the urge to compete never fully dissipated. Mendes went on to compete in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, where he recently won his first bout with a fourth-round finish.

#2. Gegard Mousasi

With one of the most decorated records in MMA history, if not the most decorated, Gegard Mousasi is one of the best talents that the UFC let go. Following an odd but valid victory over former champion Chris Weidman, 'The Dreamcatcher' parted ways with the world leader in MMA.

Mousasi was very candid in his disdain for the lack of promotion and opportunity the Ultimate Fighting Championship gave him. Many variables snowballed and pushed him to try his hand at other organizations. This is what birthed an incredible career in Bellator.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Gegard Mousasi wins the middleweight belt and improves his record now to 47-7-2 #Bellator250 Gegard Mousasi wins the middleweight belt and improves his record now to 47-7-2 #Bellator250 https://t.co/D7WW3HW9Hm

Since signing with Bellator, Mousasi has gone 7-1. He's allowed to have sponsors, an opportunity that the UFC's deal with Reebok snuffed out for fighters, he makes more money and he seems to be very happy working for the company.

#1. Ronda Rousey

One of the biggest stars in MMA history is Ronda Rousey. The former Olympian and bantamweight champion of the UFC is a true pioneer and has made great strides for women in sports, let alone in MMA.

ESPN @espn Ronda Rousey made history as the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Ronda Rousey made history as the first woman inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame 👏 https://t.co/uap1iifPPZ

Unfortunately for 'Rowdy', her 12-0 record met an abrupt halt at the hands and legs of Holly Holm. A subsequent loss to the greatest female fighter to compete, Amanda Nunes, put the nail in the coffin of Rousey's illustrious career as an MMA fighter.

Following her MMA career, Rousey has gone on to do many great things. Becoming a professional wrestling superstar and a mother are some of the heavy highlights of her post-fight career.

