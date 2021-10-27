5 reasons why Conor McGregor may not be a crowd favorite next time he fights in the UFC

Until recently, Conor McGregor was hailed as the face of combat sports. The Irishman was one of the few fighters equally adept at psychological warfare as he was at performing inside the octagon.

Although McGregor often crossed the line, it was always backed up by his displays inside the octagon. What's more, his quick wits and amusing responses to fighters during interviews, media scrums, and social media exchanges were almost always deemed entertaining.

Often regarded as the UFC's cash cow, Conor McGregor has been part of some of the promotion's biggest pay-per-view events. He earned similar notoriety when he laced up a pair of boxing gloves to battle Floyd Mayweather.

However, if one's actions fail to align with all the talk that they indulge in leading up to a fight, fans often start seeing through their facade.

It seems like all the influence the Dubliner had over the modern MMA community is gradually waning. In this article, we take a look at five reasons behind Conor McGregor's dwindling fame and how it could affect his stock going into his next UFC fight.

#5. Conor McGregor's problematic record

Conor McGregor dropped the 'Unbeaten in the UFC' tag back in 2016 following a loss to Nate Diaz at UFC 196. However, he managed to hold on to his reputation as an effective striker. What's more, he went on to avenge his loss in their next meeting at UFC 202.

He subsequently overcame the challenge presented by Eddie Alvarez to sling the UFC lightweight title over his shoulder. A two-year-long layoff from the sport followed, only for him to return in a loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor suffered his first knockout loss at UFC 257

Conor McGregor has since managed to put together a losing record. He has lost three of his last five fights, with two of those losses coming against Dustin Poirier, whom he bested back in 2014 at UFC 178.

Edited by Genci Papraniku