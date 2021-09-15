5 times Conor McGregor lost his temper with non-fighters

Scuffles and clashes aren't uncommon in combat sports, and Conor McGregor is often in the eye of the storm. Fighters indulging in tussles or fisticuffs with non-fighters, on the other hand, is something that hardly ever happens.

McGregor, however, has managed to find himself on the list of fighters that have had run-ins with non-fighters. The Irishman has famously had issues controlling his temper.

Often seen going off the rails in public, there have been numerous instances where 'The Notorious' one has found himself on the wrong side of a situation.

One such instance was the infamous altercation that took place after UFC 229. Moments removed from McGregor's loss at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov, both camps indulged in a massive brawl.

Footage of how the #UFC229 brawl started has emerged. It shows Dominance MMA's Rizvan Magomedov taunting Dillon Danis moments after Conor McGregor is submitted. Danis pushes him away, an act Khabib saw and prompted him to scale the cage an try dropkick him. H/T to @MIKERUSSELLMMA pic.twitter.com/aLNCGr1AwR — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) October 9, 2018

Their actions resulted in a series of hefty bans and fines being slapped on both McGregor and Nurmagomedov. The Crumlin native was fined $50,000 in addition to a suspension term of six months. 'The Dagestani phenom', on the other hand, received a whopping $500,000 fine on the back of a nine month suspension.

While this was not the first or last instance that saw the Irish southpaw indulging in a tussle with fighters. In this article, we take a look at some of the times when non-fighters found themselves on the receiving end of McGregor's wrath.

#5 Conor McGregor nukes Stephen Espinoza

This instance takes us back to 2017 ahead of Conor McGregor's big-money fight against Floyd Mayweather. The cause of the altercation can be traced to faulty technology.

During their press conference in Los Angeles, both McGregor and Mayweather took turns addressing the media from the podium. Mayweather maintained a certain degree of decorum while McGregor said his piece.

However, when it was Mayweather's turn to address the media, McGregor refused to pipe down, interrupting his speech with taunts and quips. The Showtime executives were eventually forced to turn off his microphone.

Conor McGregor stepped to Showtime exec Stephen Espinoza and called him a weasel, then a bitch. "And while we're at it, fuck Showtime too!" pic.twitter.com/s3a3jFXDga — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 13, 2017

In response to this 'sabotage', Conor McGregor turned to Stephen Espinoza, and went on to flame the Showtime head honcho, calling him a "f***ing weasel". However, Esponiza subsequently revealed that Showtime was not responsible for cutting any mics during the press meet.

