5 reasons why Jake Paul might upset Tommy Fury in their upcoming boxing bout

Jake Paul has emerged as a leading star after making a successful transition into the new age of boxing. 4-0 as a professional boxer, the young yet prudent businessman is one of the best promoters in the realm of combat sports.

Jake Paul is set to face Tommy Fury on Saturday, December 18. Prior to finding a passion for the sweet science, Paul competed in an amateur boxing bout before vying to contend with professional boxers. Along his star-lit path, 'The Problem Child' has impressed the masses with his ability to build fights and follow through with jaw-dropping performances.

From being a TV star on the Disney channel to a professional boxer, Paul has undoubtedly carved a unique path for himself. The Paul brothers have captured the attention of the entire combat sports world on multiple occasions. Since his brother Logan Paul fought Floyd Mayweather, it comes as no surprise that Jake Paul and his brother are some of the biggest stars in boxing today.

With a potential showdown with Tommy Fury in his sights, let's take a closer look at five reasons why Jake Paul might upset 'TNT' in their upcoming boxing match.

#5. Jake Paul has legitimate power

Even in the short amount of time Paul has practiced boxing, it has been clear that the rising superstar has a knack for punching power. In his second fight, he was tasked with facing former NBA player Nate Robinson. For obvious reasons, the bout received a fair amount of publicity and Paul demonstrated his power after knocking out Robinson in two rounds.

After a feeling-out process in round one, Jake Paul realized his second boxing victory with a heavy-handed performance. Once his name began to gather steam, 'The Problem Child ' started angling for a superfight against former ONE and Bellator champion Ben Askren.

As April 2021 rolled around, Jake Paul delivered a mind-boggling knockout against 'Funky'. Once again, the 24-year-old would produce his trademark power. For some in the MMA community, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow as they saw Askren as their pseudo-representative for the ageless MMA vs. boxing debate.

Considering Paul's four contests, 'The Problem Child' has shown his modus operandi to be power punches. After laying waste to three of his last four opponents by KO/TKO, it's safe to say that the horsepower behind Jake Paul's damage is evident.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh