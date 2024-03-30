5 rumors about UFC 300 that turned out to be wrong

UFC 300 is just two weeks away, and fans are buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be the most-watched MMA event of the year so far. With a card stacked from top to bottom with 12 champions, current or otherwise, with the other slots filled with action fighters, fan favorites, and top contenders, it has tremendous hype.

However, for much of the past few months, the event was shrouded in mystery, with many wondering which matchups would be featured on the card, ranging from its possible headliners to other marquee bouts. The return of legends was discussed, as were potential title fights that never saw the light of day.

With fan interest piqued, the event was the subject of rumors as everyone and anyone guessed at its composition. Unfortunately, some of the proposed rumors turned out to be false. In fact, some of the card's most repeated rumors never came to fruition.

#5. Brock Lesnar will make an appearance at UFC 300

The unfortunate truth is that Brock Lesnar is an oft-mentioned name in the UFC, despite the fact that his last fight under the promotion took place nearly a decade ago in 2016 when he faced Mark Hunt in a controversial bout that's since been ruled a no-contest. That, however, didn't stop him from being linked to UFC 300.

Rumors were abound that the former UFC heavyweight champion could be a surprise inclusion in the event, especially given that he had previously headlined UFC 100 and was a surprise, or meant to be before Ariel Helwani broke the story, inclusion at UFC 200.

However, Dana White was quick to shut down those rumors, and despite previous fan persistence to the contrary, Lesnar will not, in fact, be a part of the event, which has already revealed its full match card.

#4. Ronda Rousey will return at UFC 300

Alas, Brock Lesnar isn't the only former UFC champion who ventured into WWE to be linked to UFC 300. Ronda Rousey, the former women's bantamweight queen, was previously said by rumors to be a potential surprise return for the event. These rumors peaked during the final stretch of her WWE run.

However, Dana White was adamant that there would be no such surprise return for Rousey, who, like Lesnar, last fought in 2016. She was on the receiving end of a brutal TKO loss to Amanda Nunes and subsequently retired from MMA She has only grown older and is now taking better care of her body due to her concussions.

With every UFC 300 matchup now disclosed and there being no sign of Rousey, it may be time for MMA fans to put that part of her professional life to rest fully. Rousey certainly has.

#3. Leon Edwards will defend his title against Belal Muhammad at UFC 300

Prior to the announcement of its main event, UFC 300 was without a championship headliner, and many fans feared that the promotion would resort to welterweight kingpin Leon Edwards defending his belt against surging contender Belal Muhammad.

While there were rumors abound, and fans dreaded the matchup due its perceived lack of entertainment value, the title fight was never even considered, according to Dana White. Instead, the UFC president offered the title fight to Islam Makhachev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Khamzat Chimaev.

However, as all three had religious commitments pertaining to Ramadan, none could answer the call. When asked by a media member if Muhammad was ever under consideration for the call, White was as direct as possible in clarifying that he was not.

#2. Israel Adesanya will return to face Alex Pereira for the light heavyweight title at UFC 300

UFC 300 was subject to various possibilities before its headline bout being revealed, according to fans. Even after Israel Adesanya had embarked on a brief hiatus following his middleweight title loss to Sean Strickland, there were persistent rumors that he was a possible headliner for the event.

One of the proposed matchups was between him and Alex Pereira at light heavyweight for the 205-pound title. The rumor caught fire after Adesanya hinted at an early return from his sabbatical. Unfortunately, the bout was not to be. When he was contacted, it was to face Dricus du Plessis for the middleweight title.

Additionally, Adesanya's disinterest in an MMA trilogy bout with Pereira makes it so that a 205-pound clash with 'Poatan' was never truly on the table. Instead, the light heavyweight kingpin now fights Jamahal Hill in the main event.

#1. Conor McGregor will return at UFC 300

Conor McGregor's return bout with Michael Chandler was first announced in Feb. 2023. However, his octagon return was delayed due to a conflict with USADA. When the drug agency split from the promotion, many were certain that McGregor's return would occur soon, perhaps at UFC 300.

Rumors about an appearance at the marquee event ramped up after Dana White promised a jaw-dropping main event unlike any other. Furthermore, given the promotion's previous, albeit unsuccessful, attempt to book McGregor into the main event of UFC 200, rectifying that mistake at UFC 300.

Some even reported that the Irishman would instead face Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout to settle the rivalry instead of taking on Chandler. Ultimately, it was revealed that McGregor was never even in discussion for the event and will take no part in it.