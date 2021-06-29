5 things MMA fans need to see in the second half of 2021

2021 has been an eventful year so far for MMA fans. A number of events have taken place in combat sports that have the potential to change the course of the sport.

Francis Ngannou, once a poor migrant from Africa, dethroned one of the greatest MMA fighters to become the UFC heavyweight champion. 'Notorious' Conor McGregor was knocked out for the first time in his career. One of two YouTuber brothers took on a 50-0 boxing legend for eight rounds; one of them KO'd an Olympian wrestler, while the other a former MMA fighter.

What is more interesting is that all of that have happened in the first half of 2021. While we do not know what the rest of the year holds for us, but we can certainly hope for how we would want it to go, especially in MMA. On that note, let's have a look at five things MMA fans would like to see in the second half of 2021:

#5 Tyron Woodley knocks out Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul face-off

Like it or not, the Paul brothers have worked their way into combat sports. The YouTubers relied on the internet and trolling to market themselves and promote their boxing bouts. What first started as a non-professional fight between fellow YouTubers has now engulfed even MMA and boxing veterans in the mix.

Jake Paul took on former UFC fighter and an Olympic wrestler, Ben Askren, in a pro boxing event on 17 April 2021. Although begrudgingly, many MMA fans had their hopes on Askren. He was considered the flag-bearer of the MMA community going up against a relatively inexperienced boxer. But 'Funky' was knocked out inside two minutes of round one, so MMA fans would now want some 'revenge'.

As the Triller fight was going on, another boxing event was brewing in the background. Ahead of that fight, there was a constant verbal exchange in the dressing room between Tyron Woodley, who was cut from the UFC in 2021, and Jake Paul.

Dear @jakepaul keep the 🧢 I'm taking your head clean off your neck! #GotchaSoul pic.twitter.com/f7Ba8MELJ4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) June 1, 2021

The former UFC welterweight champion wanted some action and is now set to face Jake Paul in August 2021. The Paul brothers have drawn flak from the MMA community for trolling MMA veterans like Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor. Even UFC president Dana White has slammed the YouTuber brothers for luring in MMA fighters.

Nevertheless, Jake Paul has gone 3-0 in his boxing career by knocking out all of his opponents - AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson and Ben Askren. However, Tyron Woodley is by far the best striker Jake Paul will face.

It's high time someone knocked out at least one of the Paul brothers. For MMA fans, the best bet seems like Tyron 'The Chosen One' Woodley.

