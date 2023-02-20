5 Times elite-level UFC fighters looked helpless against their opponents

UFC fighters are widely regarded as the best mixed martial artists in the world. Due to the breadth of skill that UFC fighters possess, most bouts under Dana White's promotion are evenly-contested matchups between high-level technicians. Thus, it's always shocking to see an overmatched fighter.

But mismatches are possible. In some cases, they can even be common depending on the fighter and the division in which they compete. Strikers with poor takedown defense, for example, will always struggle in a weight class populated by strong wrestlers.

Regardless of the cause, it's possible for elite-level fighters to suffer lopsided losses against their opponents. In rare cases, however, some elite-level fighters lost in such dominant ways that they looked helpless against their opponents. This list recounts five such bouts.

#5. Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje, UFC 254

Most fighters who faced Khabib Nurmagomedov became victims of lopsided losses. The Dagestani phenom retired as an undefeated force and is the owner of the record for the most title defenses in UFC lightweight history. An integral part of his legend is how easily he dispatched Justin Gaethje.

At UFC 254, 'The Eagle' completely overwhelmed 'The Highlight'. He applied ceaseless pressure and easily walked through his most powerful blows with zero concern. Before the first round even ended, Gaethje was already gasping for air. Toward the end of the round, Nurmagomedov secured a takedown.

Ocelot MMA @Ocelot_MMA Two years ago today, UFC 254



Khabib Nurmagomedov retires undefeated.



Submits Justin Gaethje in Round 2

via triangle choke Two years ago today, UFC 254 Khabib Nurmagomedov retires undefeated. Submits Justin Gaethje in Round 2via triangle choke https://t.co/QIoy6rR9dr

He immediately transitioned to full-mount as Gaethje looked entirely clueless on the mat. While Gaethje survived the first round, the second round was a different story. 'The Eagle' caught one of his low kicks and transitioned into the back-mount with alarming speed before he secured a leg-triangle choke.

'The Highlight' looked completely defenseless every time the bout was on the mat and seemed panicked during the striking exchanges.

#4. Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou, UFC 220

Back in early 2018, Stipe Miocic was tasked with facing one of the most terrifying contenders in UFC heavyweight history. At the time, Francis Ngannou was surging through the 265 lbs weight class. Everyone he faced in the promotion crumbled before his nuclear knockout power.

According to UFC president Dana White, this led to an inflated ego. Regardless, the pair squared off at UFC 220. During the bout, Miocic exposed Ngannou's inexperience. He outwrestled and outstruck 'The Predator', exhausting him to such an extent that the Cameroonian landed a total of 33 strikes across five rounds.

Mirror Sport @MirrorSport mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… Stipe Miocic breaks history with title defence over Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 - 5 talking points | @MMA_Jim Stipe Miocic breaks history with title defence over Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 - 5 talking points |@MMA_Jim mirror.co.uk/sport/other-sp… https://t.co/oc07sAx6kb

These numbers paled compared to the 200 strikes that Miocic landed. Not only did Ngannou look helpless, but he also seemed clueless. He had no idea what to do whenever he was in an uncompromising position. According to the Cameroonian himself, he was on the verge of being finished.

Were it not for Miocic prioritizing caution, he would have surely finished his overmatched and exhausted foe.

#3. Holly Holm vs. Ronda Rousey, UFC 193

In the past, Ronda Rousey was widely regarded as an invincible fighter. She was an undefeated phenom who finished every single foe who stood before her. That was until she locked horns with Holly Holm. The Olympic bronze medalist's greatest strength was her judo expertise.

Judo-based takedowns often landed her in advantageous positions like side control. This meant she had to make fewer transitions to gain dominant positions. Her armbars were impossible to avoid and she was a furious finisher. But she was not without her drawbacks. She never kept her hands up in striking exchanges.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist 6 years ago: Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey 6 years ago: Holly Holm vs Ronda Rousey https://t.co/JbxlftTLmY

Additionally, she never kept her chin tucked and always charged forward in a straight line. She never stepped across her opponents to cut off the angles of escape. Instead, she simply followed them in linear paths. Thus, not only was her chin always exposed, but she also ran the risk of running into her foe's strikes.

This is exactly what happened against Holly Holm. 'Rowdy' repeatedly ran into her opponent's counterpunches face-first while failing to mount any offense. She was stunned, rocked, and even taken down after failing to land her own. She had absolutely no answer for Holm's movement and circling.

Rousey stumbled clumsily around the cage and looked completely lost. Finally, in the second round, she was rocked and then flattened by a head kick. While she seemed unstoppable in the past, Holm made her look almost amateurish.

#2. Conor McGregor vs. Eddie Alvarez, UFC 205

Thus far, Eddie Alvarez is the only MMA fighter to have been a champion in both the UFC and Bellator. He is a former lightweight titleholder in the two promotions, which he owes to his complete skill set. 'The Underground King' is a strong wrestler, Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, and powerful striker.

At UFC 205, he was tasked with turning away Conor McGregor. The Irishman sought to capture the lightweight crown to become the promotion's first simultaneous two-division champion. Unfortunately, 'The Underground King' was completely overmatched. He failed to secure all three of his attempted takedowns.

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews 6 years ago today Conor McGregor stopped Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever dual UFC champ. One of the all-time rise to the challenge moments in the sport’s history. 6 years ago today Conor McGregor stopped Eddie Alvarez to become the first-ever dual UFC champ. One of the all-time rise to the challenge moments in the sport’s history. https://t.co/2ukWWQhTG7

Furthermore, he landed no more than 12 strikes across two rounds. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' outstruck him to such an extent that he folded his arms behind his back as he dared Alvarez to land a punch. The Irishman's performance was so stunning that he earned praise from Paddy Pimblett.

He landed three knockdowns during the bout, sending his foe to the canvas in humiliating fashion before landing follow-up shots for a second-round TKO.

#1. Jon Jones vs. Maurício 'Shogun' Rua, UFC 128

There is no loss suffered by an elite fighter that's more onesided than Maurício Rua's ordeal against Jon Jones at UFC 128. In 2011, 'Bones' was a young mixed martial artist en route to becoming the promotion's youngest-ever champion. His only obstacle was 'Shogun'.

The Brazilian striking specialist was a former PRIDE middleweight Grand Prix champion. At the time, he had just KO'd Lyoto Machida to capture the light heavyweight title. Unfortunately, his glory was short-lived. 'Shogun's' next opponent was an unstoppable force unlike anything ever seen before.

La Sueur @LaSueur_off



Et face à Shogun Rua



Quand Jon Jones devenait le plus jeune champion de l’Histoire de l’UFC !Et face à Shogun Rua Quand Jon Jones devenait le plus jeune champion de l’Histoire de l’UFC ! 🐐Et face à Shogun Rua 😯 https://t.co/Z5E0TrzUAa

After absorbing a flying knee from 'Bones', Rua never fully recovered. He landed a total of 11 strikes across three rounds, but absorbed 102 strikes from his opponent, 75 of which were significant strikes. Furthermore, Jones completed every takedown he attempted.

In the end, 'Shogun' was bloodied and swollen. He had absolutely nothing for Jones before surrendering in the third round. He could take no more and was knocked down before tapping to strikes in one of the worst beatdowns in promotion history.

