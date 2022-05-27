The UFC offers the best and most exciting display of mixed martial arts. As the world leader in the most volatile sport in the world, fans are often subjected to fights that have more momentum switches than a roller coaster.

Down but not out, many fighters have been in a position where they get to flaunt their will to win after being knocked down. Though getting dropped is far from ideal, it embellishes a fighter's will to win.

Everyone loves a good comeback; they happen often in the UFC but they never get less exciting. Moments like these are what make MMA a true 'edge of your seat' sport.

Here are 5 UFC fighters who won after getting dropped:

#5. Cheick Kongo vs. Pat Barry

Former UFC fighter, Cheick Kongo

The comeback of all comebacks took place when Cheick Kongo and Pat Barry locked horns in 2011. Both of these heavyweights have quite the highlight reel of knockouts tied to their names. Fans expected a war when these two fighters met, and their clash more than lived up to the hype.

It didn't take long for things to get wild in this bout. Pat Barry landed a lead hook to counter an attacking Kongo; this lead hook would do all but knock Kongo unconscious. The way he went down was worrisome, but the Frenchman worked his way back up to his feet.

Almost immediately after returning to his feet, Kongo was sat back down with a punch that arguably should've been the last of the bout. Nonetheless, referee Dan Miragliotta saw some life in the struggling fighter. Once again standing, Kongo clipped an aggressive Barry with a punch that shut the lights off for 'HD'. 11 years have passed and this remains one of the most thrilling comebacks in combat sports.

#4. Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Demopoulos vs. Gomez Juarez

With an exciting style of fighting that reflects her fireball personality, 'Lil Monster' quickly stole the hearts of the fans. A lot of attention was put on Demopoulos after she secured her first UFC victory by way of armbar at UFC 270.

From being knocked down in a fight to being in the arms of Joe Rogan, Demopoulos had quite the turn around when she fought Silvana Gomez Juarez. Her post-fight interview was entertaining, but the true highlight was in the fight. Sent to the mat with a brutal right hand, 'Lil Monster' survived this strike and the brutal ground and pound that was subsequent to it.

Though the end was indeed near, it wasn't Demopoulos that would be on the disappointing side of the finish. Once she regained her composure, she isolated an arm of her opponent and attacked it. Demopoulos stared adversity in the face and overcame it, resulting in one of the best comebacks that the sport has seen and a star in the making.

#3. Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis

UFC 262: Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

Tony Ferguson is many things, but his most prominent attribute may be his toughness. No matter the momentum of the fight, his will to win never withers. 'El Cucuy' is currently on a four-fight losing streak, the first loss of this slump being against two-time title challenger Justin Gaethje; this loss snapped Ferguson's twelve-fight winning streak.

In what was a Fight of the Year candidate for 2018, Tony Ferguson met former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis. Chaos was expected, and it was delivered emphatically. Two rounds of action was more than enough to get those in attendance out of their seats.

'Showtime' landed multiple significant strikes that saw Ferguson hit the deck three times within ten seconds. Both fighters were then bloodied and battered, but they continued.

Ferguson worked his way up to his feet and commenced with suffocating pressure and pace. Though Pettis had success early in the round, it was 'El Cucuy' who imposed his will, visibly chipping away at the momentum that the former champion earned himself. With the third and final round soon to start, Pettis and team recognized that the fighter's hand was hurt and chose not to continue.

#2. Jorge Masvidal vs Darren Till

UFC Fight Night: Masvidal finishes Till

Following a two-fight losing streak, Jorge Masvidal took a hiatus from the sport that may have been the best thing for his fighting career. After a 2017 loss to Stephen Thompson, Masvidal was set to return as a rebound match for Darren Till in his native England.

The homecoming started off great for 'The Gorilla'. Though a foul shot from Masvidal stopped the action as soon as it began, the fight resumed and Till landed his patented left hand to floor 'Gamebred'.

Ever the durable fighter, Jorge Masvidal worked his back to his feet and got right back to work. The confidence of both fighters seemed to grow with every exchange. The bout was closely contested, but it was Masvidal who landed a final shot and left Till unconscious in the O2 Arena.

#1. Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje

Future contenders may need to find a gameplan that doesn't include knocking Charles Oliveira down. Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, these are all fighters who attempted to secure UFC gold at the expense of the Brazilian champion. They all had success as they were able to drop Oliveira, but ultimately were defeated.

Most recently, Justin Gaethje tried his hand at dethroning the champion. 'The Highlight' was able to place his patented power on the chin of 'do Bronx' early in the opening round of their UFC 274 main event.

The champion went right back to work once he was welcomed back to his feet. Grappling exchanges seem to be the main concern for Olveira's opposition, but he's really coming into his own with his striking and he showed it against Gaethje. A ferocious right hand landed and dropped 'The Highlight', and that's when Oliveira got to work with his jiu-jitsu. The rear-naked choke victory came at 3:22 of the very first round and Oliveira added to his winning streak.

