As hard as it is to get into the UFC, it's infinitely harder to capture championship gold in the organization that rules the world of combat sports. Many have tried, most have failed. However, it's quite a feat to be apart of the organization, let alone hanging in there for awhile.

There's no shame in a fighter just not quite being within the grasp of the coveted belt. Really, the stars have to align just to get the title fight, let alone surmount a champion. There are plenty of athletes in the organization that have achieved all but championship gold.

Holding one's spot in the company takes a lot. Regardless of the lack of accolades, fighters can excel in other facets of the fight game to earn legend status. Be it the excitement of the fighter or the longevity of their career, many have made their mark although they've never had the opportunity to challenge a champion. Here are 5 UFC legends who never fought for a title.

#5. Roy Nelson

Roy Nelson with powerful shots

Despite a physique that is unique and doesn't quite match the typical professional fighter, Roy Nelson made an impact in the heavyweight division. After winning the tenth season of The Ultimate Fighter, Nelson was immediately thrown to the wolves.

danawhite @danawhite Roy Nelson vs Dave Herman at UFC 146 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on May 26, 2012. #DWCOTD Roy Nelson vs Dave Herman at UFC 146 at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, NV on May 26, 2012. #DWCOTD https://t.co/KvewjOBuwE

Although 'Big Country' was wishy-washy with wins in the UFC, he continued to fight at the top of the division for his entire stint with the company. A threat to the judges' job security, Nelson finished 15 of his 23 wins by KO/TKO, which helped him stick around in the promotion for as long as he did.

Nelson never won a title, but he fought many fighters with their name attached to the heavyweight belt. Frank Mir, Stipe Miocic, Junior dos Santos -- these are just a few of the marquee names and fojnmu/rmer heavyweight champions that Nelson fought whilst with the company. Despite not topping the mountain that is the heavyweight division, Nelson was a conversation piece for quite some time. Unfortunately, the required string of wins never accumulated and the title never crossed his path.

Nelson proved many wrong with his success on The Ultimate Fighter and his run in the organization. Knockouts, bonuses and his celebratory belly-rub may have never won a UFC title, but these won over the fans as he became a must-see fighter and overall fan-favorite.

#4. Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza v Shane Burgos

With Edson Barboza never making his way into the lineage of the UFC's lightweight title, he's been a part of many pivotal fights that have added to the title's prestige. The Brazilian has the most exciting highlight reel in the lightweight division and a laundry list of top fighters on his record.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA

10 years ago today, Edson Barboza did this! 🦵 10 years ago today, Edson Barboza did this! 🦵 💥https://t.co/KsfBy5ZGaT

Despite speculation of a title shot drifting away from Barboza, fans still make sure to tune in anytime he's placed on a card. Frequent with finishes and performance bonuses, he's been in wars with the likes of Tony Ferguson, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and about any other big name at lightweight and featherweight.

Always just right outside of contention's reach, Barboza has been a stepping stone for many on their way to a title fight. This is an incredible feat, as he's taken on many styles and generations of fighters and has always been a threat to the champion-hopefuls.

#3. Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi defeating Thiago Santos

When discussing the best fighters that the UFC let go, Demetrious Johnson and Gegard Mousasi are two of the first names to come up. Mousasi left the UFC due to complications with the organization, although he was well on his way to a title fight.

Defeating the likes of former champion Chris Weidman, Vitor Belfort and Dan Henderson, 'The Dreamcatcher' arguably should've competed for a title prior to his final fight in the organization. Though that argument is neither here nor there now, it's interesting to note the wins on his record.

Gegard Mousasi isn't just a UFC legend, rather he's a legend that fought in the UFC. He lays claim to one of the most impressive records in mixed martial arts history and has beaten the who's who of combat sports.

#2. Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson weighing in for UFC Fight Night

Palm Springs native, Cub Swanson, has done his fair share in giving fans a reason to watch combat sports. Worthy of any and all superlatives revolving around excitement, 'Killer' doesn't believe in boring fights.

With a unique style and aggression that'll often prompt poetic commentary, the 38-year-old has been in the octagon with former and current champions, just not during the timeline of the belt being attached. Wins over Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier supporst the legendary career that Cub Swanson has built for himself.

Regardless of never reaching the very top, he's been in the peripherals of the championship picture for a great portion of his career. Most fighters will never fight for UFC gold, and the few that do don't typically stick around for much longer unless they win the title. Swanson may have fallen short of the division's peak, but he's been a consistent contender, which is a great victory in and of itself.

#1. Matt Brown

Matt Brown at UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Enter a fighter with 12 knockouts in the organization and a perrinial ranked fighter, Matt Brown. The welterweight top 15 has always been a difficult club to join, but 'The Immortal' had a memorable presence there.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



No one has more KOs at 170lbs than the Immortal Matt Brown.



| Sat 9pm | BT Sport 2 HD

Yeah, that's a hellbow..No one has more KOs at 170lbs than the Immortal Matt Brown. #UFCColumbus | Sat 9pm | BT Sport 2 HD Yeah, that's a hellbow..No one has more KOs at 170lbs than the Immortal Matt Brown.#UFCColumbus | Sat 9pm | BT Sport 2 HDhttps://t.co/oatdzg0xsH

Victories over the likes of Diego Sanchez, Erick Silva and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson highlight how impressive a career Brown has had. Turning from a life of drug use to being one of the most exciting fighters in a division steeped in figurative killers, Brown has a story that fans and fighters can all appreciate.

Although the UFC title isn't a part of his story, the 41-year-old from Ohio has done more than enough in terms of stating his case as a legend in the UFC. Furthermore, he's still actively competing and is looking to match, and potentially set, the record for most knockouts in the UFC.

Edited by wkhuff20