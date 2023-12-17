A look at Colby Covington out of his persona: Here's how 'Chaos' is like when the cameras are off

Colby Covington is scheduled to headline UFC 296 in what may very well be his last crack at championship gold at welterweight. Twice now, Covington has failed to capture an undisputed title. But ahead of his title fight with Leon Edwards, fans aren't wondering if the third time will be the charm.

Instead, the entire MMA community has steered their attention toward 'Chaos' for what almost seems like the only reason they ever do so - controversy. Ahead of UFC 296, Covington aimed his vitriolic trash talk at the entire welterweight roster, with his comments about Edwards' family drawing widespread condemnation.

However, no matter the lows Covington reaches, his supporters are quick to remind the MMA world that it is a persona and all part of a show that a man who was once on the brink of his UFC release was forced to direct and star in. The real Covington, many say, is far different from the villainous character he plays.

Colby Covington: The Person

This past week, Colby Covington drew nuclear heat from the MMA world. During the course of a verbal exchange with Leon Edwards at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference, Covington took it upon himself to heighten his animosity.

'Chaos' targeted Edwards' family, specifically the Englishman's late father, who was murdered outside of a nightclub when the future UFC welterweight champion was only 13 years old. Covington said:

"On Saturday night, I'm going to bring you to a place you never want to be. I'm going to bring you to the seventh level of hell. We'll say what's up to your dad while we're there."

However, Edwards was not the only one on the receiving end of Covington's brand of vicious trash talk. He also targeted Tony Ferguson, taking aim at the lightweight's struggles with mental illness. Meanwhile, Ian Garry, who has been under heavy scrutiny for his marriage to Layla Machado Garry, was among the targets.

Covington accused Garry's wife of promiscuity and referred to the absentee welterweight as a cu**old. Many, however, are quick to claim that such behavior is not a reflection of the real Covington, and a recent ESPN account of his behavior away from the cameras is particularly telling.

In it, Brett Okamoto notes a switch between the former interim welterweight champion when the cameras are on and off. When on, he is a showman, grinning widely and making cutting remarks to his divisional targets. When off, however, he is a reserved man, receding quietly into the background.

Prior to adopting a villainous character, he conducted himself in a far more respectful manner. In his sophomore UFC bout with Wagner Silva, he bowed to his opponent after defeating him. Glimpses of this side of Covington still slip out on occasion.

He once had a wholesome fan interaction with an up-and-coming fighter. When asked why he doesn't show that side of himself more often, he claimed that it didn't sell. 'Chaos' is also on record expressing sympathy for Gilbert Burns being managed by Ali Abdelaziz, who he maintains is a man of questionable integrity.

Perhaps most famously, after losing to Kamaru Usman for a second time at UFC 268, Covington, who previously insulted Usman's father and mocked his late manager, claimed that it was all for show.

"You know I'm just trying to sell it for you. It's all love."

There, inside the octagon, he openly told Usman that he was merely trying to make them as much money as possible. Unfortunately, this side of him is often and deliberately overshadowed by the character he continues to play.

Colby Covington: The Persona

Two of Colby Covington's greatest influences regarding his over-the-top character are Chael Sonnen, who once reigned as MMA's premier trash-talker, and former WWE superstar and Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle. Thus, it comes as no surprise that Covington is a graduate of the pro-wrestling school of thought.

In professional wrestling, an athlete's abilities to put on a great match in the ring have historically taken a back seat to their abilities on the mic. They must draw the crowd in and command loud reactions, and nothing serves better at doing so than an exaggerated persona that fans can either get behind or aim their anger at.

Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali followed a similar formula. He courted controversy, engaged in trash talk, and made outrageous, boastful claims. Those who loved him paid to watch him win, and those who hated him paid to watch him fight, hoping to witness him suffer the crushing loss they felt he deserved.

Each time he won, it made the desire to watch him lose grow. Colby Covington took this principle and applied it to MMA. He was not the first, however. His idol, Sonnen, famously turned himself into a massive pay-per-view draw, using his gift of gab to earn several title shots in the UFC, some of which were undeserved.

Conor McGregor is another famous proponent of trash talk, though what he says is rooted more strongly in his real-life personality than the likes of Sonnen and Covington, both of whom play characters. In Covington's case, he made the decision to infuriate MMA fans in any way he could.

Back in 2017, 'Chaos' was on a four-fight win streak with an impressive 12-1 record. Yet, the UFC saw no value in him. Despite his obvious skills as a fighter, he was neither a finisher nor a character. He didn't wow fans with his fighting style in the cage, nor did he set them alight in interviews and press conferences.

Ahead of a matchup with then top-ranked welterweight Demian Maia in the Brazilian's backyard of São Paulo, Colby Covington was told that he would be released from the UFC. Not only was he facing the prospect of a short end to his UFC run, he was subjected to the worst of the relentless Brazilian crowd.

They, as they often do, chanted proclamations of his impending death on his way to the octagon, booing him viciously. After defeating Maia and stomaching the disrespect from both the fans and the UFC, Covington cut an infamous promo in the post-fight interview that may very well have saved his career.

"Brazil you're a dump! All you filthy animals suck!"

Fully leaning into the character, Colby Covington adopted the gimmick of an exaggerated Donald Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat.

Covington also repurposed the slogan, 'Make America Great Again' into 'Make Welterweight Great Again.' He also took to X, where he would spoil newly released films to diehard fans to generate as much notoriety as possible. He insulted anyone and everyone, even claiming to be the welterweight GOAT.