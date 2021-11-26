Arjan Bhullar wants to fight Stipe Miocic to avenge Daniel Cormier's losses

Arjan Bhullar is currently the reigning ONE Championship heavyweight titleholder. When asked who his dream fight would be, the 35-year-old fighter wanted to take on two-time UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Speaking to SCMP MMA's Tom Taylor, Bhullar shared that he wants to avenge his American Kickboxing Academy stablemate Daniel Cormier's back-to-back losses to Miocic. He said:

"He’s on the Mount Rushmore of the sport and I want that head. It’s personal, for what he did with Daniel Cormier, Cormier is coming off back surgery. He’s a lot older, he was limited and you know, I’m not doing anything else but training. I don’t have any other shows, I don’t have any commitments, I’m healthy, I’m younger and I was involved with every one of those training camps, that was personal. I want to finish it off right for my guy and for myself personally, I want to take that in."

After beating Daniel Cormier twice, Miocic lost the title to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. Meanwhile, Arjan Bhullar won the ONE Championship heavyweight title against Brandon Vera a few months later with an impressive second round knockout victory.

Arjan Bhullar gaining confidence training with UFC champions in American Kickboxing Academy

The American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) is home to many iconic MMA legends, with the likes of Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Cain Velasquez having trained there. Arjan Bhullar has been sparring with UFC champions and is thankful for all the learnings.

Arjan Bhullar has credited his success to the great culture at the American Kickboxing Academy. He expressed that he feels like he is part of the team at AKA and will continue to carve out his legacy under the guidance of his teammates. He added:

"You become who you surround yourself with so I put myself there for a reason and that’s what it’s about. AKA as a team is about greatness and world titles, I’ve shown them that I am among them and I’m going to continue carving out my legacy to make it as big as possible, as bright as possible so I’m proud to look back on it one day."

Bhullar has been beaten just once in 12 professional MMA fights. He is now riding a four-fight winning streak, with two of those victories coming in ONE Championship.

Watch his full interview with SCMP MMA below:

