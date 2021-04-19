Best memes on the internet from Jake Paul vs Ben Askren PPV and UFC Vegas 24

Jake Paul and Robert Whittaker set the tongues of combat sports fans wagging last Saturday. Both men defeated their opponents to emerge victorious at their respective shows. While the MMA community heaped praise on Whittaker for his masterclass performance, Jake Paul didn't receive quite the same distinction.

The 24-year-old YouTuber finished Ben Askren in the first round with a knockout that dropped the former UFC star to the canvas.

Jake Paul was headlining the main event of the PPV show hosted by Triller Fight Club. By the time the event had concluded, the internet was already bombarded with plenty of hilarious memes.

Best memes from the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight:

Jake Paul dedicated his fight against Ben Askren to his late bodyguard, 'The Shadow' Shamir Bolivar. Moments before his showdown opposite Askren, 'The Problem Child' paid an emotional tribute to Bolivar. However, Paul's official mascot dismissed his feelings and started dancing in the middle of the ring.

Jake Paul burst into tears following his big win over Askren, who is certainly not known for his striking pedigree. The internet took notice of Paul's reaction and chose to mercilessly poke fun at the YouTuber.

Jake Paul after beating someone in a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/Agc8Rt7abR — ᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 (@MiracleMMA__) April 18, 2021

Here are a few more memes from the event:

MMA fans sitting through 5 musical performances to watch Askren get KO'd in the 1st Round #PaulvsAskren pic.twitter.com/gYCF2NoMaI — Depressed Spider-Man (@Joshua_Is_Zeus) April 18, 2021

Ben Askren waking up to all the memes this morning pic.twitter.com/aQT19sNxoI — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) April 18, 2021

Best memes from UFC Vegas 24:

In the main event of UFC Vegas 24, Robert Whittaker outpointed Kelvin Gastelum to maintain his No.1 position in the middleweight division rankings. 'The Reaper' has now recorded three consecutive wins under his belt since losing the title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in 2019.

Marvin Vettori sat cage-side for the main event of UFC Vegas 24. 'The Italian Dream' had claimed he deserves a crack at the middleweight championship instead of Whittaker. His wish could have certainly been fulfilled had the Australian lost, but Whittaker put on a clinical display that crushed the Italian's hopes.

Here are some of the best memes that emerged from UFC Vegas 24:

vettori in the front row watching whittaker take his title shot pic.twitter.com/VR6FiywurS — Stanky (@stankymma) April 18, 2021

me trying to push the door open before realising i’m on the pull side pic.twitter.com/Y0zl309Srj — Stanky (@stankymma) April 18, 2021

Marvin when he realises forward pressure plays into Robs game plan https://t.co/VcQN7IGea8 pic.twitter.com/kRuDpG1Qu9 — Evil Luque (@NarutoMMA) April 18, 2021

Number five middleweight Derek Brunson didn't shy away from putting on his trolling hat either. Like most fans, the 36-year-old mocked Vettori for being present at UFC Vegas 24.

Who invited Meat Head Marvin to the party, he’s always so intense ! 💀😂🤣😭 #GetBrunsonEd pic.twitter.com/EQoHvXj7yr — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) April 18, 2021