Colby Covington shares definitive prediction for Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch at UFC 312

Colby Covington has addressed the Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland rematch, picking a definitive winner for it. 'Chaos' also appeared to take a jibe at one of the two middleweight combatants who are set to headline UFC 312.

The first fight between du Plessis and Strickland, which transpired in January 2024, witnessed the South African ending Strickland's UFC middleweight title reign via split decision and become the new champion.

Subsequently, they both competed once each. 'Stillknocks' notched his first title defense by submitting former two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in August 2024. On the other hand, Strickland defeated Paulo Costa via split decision in June 2024.

Presently, Strickland is booked to fight du Plessis for the latter's middleweight title in the headlining match of UFC 312 on Feb. 8, 2025 (Feb. 9, 2025, local time in Australia).

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington has long been at loggerheads with former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Covington is currently on a two-fight losing streak and last competed in December 2024, wherein he suffered a third-round TKO defeat against Joaquin Buckley in their welterweight bout that headlined UFC Tampa.

Covington has maintained that he wouldn't let the stoppage loss, caused by a cut over his eye, dent his ambitions to reach the top. 'Chaos' has affirmed that he'll make a triumphant return to the octagon. Moreover, he often chimes in with his MMA analysis and opinions on various topics.

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Covington has addressed the much-awaited rematch between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland. Appearing to definitively predict a du Plessis victory, 'Chaos' stated

"The final fight of the night, the main event of the evening, we have Dricus du Plessis, negative 220, versus Sean Strickland. Du Plessis is the champ and the rightful favorite in this rematch. And I don't see a path to victory for Strickland if he doesn't bring a weapon into the ring. Du Plessis will land the bigger shots, and score more points, and potentially put Strickland's lights out. The champ retains in the main event."

Moreover, Covington seemed to jibe at Strickland:

"Is this the end of the Strickland disease for good?"

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (2:29 and 3:01):

Sean Strickland lambasted Colby Covington amid heated war of words

Sean Strickland and Colby Covington, both Americans, have extensively supported Republican Party member and current U.S. President, Donald Trump. Speaking to CODE Sports in 2023, Covington alluded to the commonality, accused Strickland of copying him, and labeled him a "pathetic excuse of a human being." 'Tarzan' soon fired back.

Additionally, Covington had implied he'd dominantly defeat Strickland. When asked about it at the UFC 2024 seasonal press conference in December 2023, Strickland lambasted Covington for the latter's controversial comments about Leon Edwards' late father.

In an expletive-laden monolog, 'Tarzan' accused Covington of betraying everyone he's known and insinuated that 'Chaos' wasn't a genuine Trump supporter:

"I take Colby as a personal insult to me because the 'Trumpsters,' the Republicans, you guys are my f**king people. The blue-collar workers, you guys are my f**king people. And you have a c*nt like Colby, a c*nt like Colby come in here and taking up the banner. He don't give a f**k about you."

Watch Sean Strickland's monologue below (23:37):

