Jon Jones looks back at Dana White's 'rare moment' with Matt Serra with a three-word reaction

Jon Jones reacted to the throwback video of Matt Serra dropping a hilarious one-liner on Dana White.

The UFC YouTube channel has a video series called Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight, featuring Matt Serra, Dana White, and Din Thomas. The show revolves around the trio traveling to different regional events to find new fighters for the UFC.

Before watching the events, the three MMA personalities participate in various activities for entertainment purposes. In August 2023, the UFC released an episode filmed in Boston, which featured White dressing up as a bellman to surprise Thomas and Serra at a luxurious hotel.

Once Serra noticed White, he reacted by saying:

"Wow, I guess the Power Slap didn't work out."

The video has recently resurfaced and gone viral. ESPN posted the footage on Instagram, leading to this response from White:

"The BEST one liner EVER!!!!! @mattserrabjj"

UFC heavyweight champion Jones also responded in the comment section, saying:

"Rare teeth moment"

White's and Jones' comments

Check out Matt Serra's one-liner referencing Power Slap below:

Tom Aspinall "honestly bored" of continuously talking about potential Jon Jones fight

In November 2024, Jon Jones defended his UFC heavyweight title for the first time with a third-round knockout against Stipe Miocic.

The MMA community has since eagerly waited for Jones to face interim title holder Tom Aspinall, who had to defend his strap while waiting for an opportunity to unify the division.

Jones has utilized the high demand from fans for the matchup to negotiate for a massive payday, leaving Aspinall sidelined in his prime.

While speaking with Morson Sport, Aspinall was once again asked for an update about his potential fight with Jones. The UFC interim heavyweight champion responded:

"I've had enough talking about it, mate. Honestly bored of it. We'll see what happens, yeah, we will just see. I'm ready to fight whenever they tell me. So, just let me know and I will be there."

Aspinall captured the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout against Sergei Pavlovich in November 2023. He later defended the interim strap, something not often done in the UFC, with a first-round knockout against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024.

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

