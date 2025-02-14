Khabib Nurmagomedov or Islam Makhachev don't belong in the MMA GOAT conversation, says Ilia Topuria: "Jon Jones has 15 title defenses"

Ilia Topuria has weighed in on the MMA Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) debate and particularly addressed Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Islam Makhachev. Topuria notably explained why he views Jones, rather than Nurmagomedov or Makhachev, as the GOAT.

Topuria is the reigning UFC featherweight champion, who boasts one successful title defense to his name thus far. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Khabib Nurmagomedov previously held the UFC lightweight title. 'Eagle' notched three successful title defenses before retiring from MMA.

Nurmagomedov's longtime friend, teammate, and fellow Dagestani Islam Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight champion. Makhachev broke the UFC lightweight title defense record in his most recent fight. The 33-year-old has amassed four successful title defenses in his reign.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old Jones is a former UFC light heavyweight champion and the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Jones holds the record for the highest number of successful UFC title defenses, at 12. That includes 11 successful defenses at light heavyweight and one at heavyweight.

During a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys' Full Send Podcast, Ilia Topuria discussed various topics. When asked who his top three fighters of all time were, Topuria answered:

"The first one has to be Jon Jones. You have to give the credit to that man. Because, to me, it's too fun when I see people comparing him with the Dagestani guys -- even with Khabib [Nurmagomedov], with Islam [Makhachev], or that. All due respect to all the champions, but, for example: Khabib, he has how many, 14, 15 fights in the UFC? Jon Jones has 15 title defenses."

Podcast host Kyle Forgeard then chimed in by indicating that Jones has fought through different eras in the UFC; citing an example that 'Bones' has been competing at the elite level since Georges St-Pierre's era. Topuria concurred and added:

"Exactly ... I don't know. For me, he [Jon Jones] is the number one."

Watch Ilia Topuria's assessment below:

Watch the podcast episode below (28:02):

Ilia Topuria highlighted Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani team's potential kryptonite

The MMA community has been abuzz with debates and discussions regarding whether Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, or Islam Makhachev is worthy of being deemed the MMA GOAT. Alternatively, some foresee the undefeated Ilia Topuria gradually forging a legacy as the MMA GOAT.

Makhachev recently hinted that UFC CEO Dana White has something special planned for his next fight, leading many to believe that it could be the Dagestani's long-awaited grudge match against Topuria. Also, after retiring in October 2020, Khabib Nurmagomedov has extensively coached his friends, relatives, and teammates; particularly those from his Dagestani community.

During his aforementioned appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Topuria reiterated his ambition to become a two-division champion by capturing Makhachev's lightweight belt. The Georgian-Spaniard also outlined, what he feels, is the potential kryptonite for the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani camp.

Noting that the camp is overreliant on getting a strong start and not facing early adversity, Topuria said:

"If they feel in the first contact that it's very competitive, their head goes down ... All the competitive fights, they lose."

Watch Topuria's breakdown below:

