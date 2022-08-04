MMA News Roundup: Fighter stops unprovoked assault on the street, Alex Pereira accused of "double crossing" Israel Adesanya, Paddy Pimblett wants no part of UFC 281 in NYC

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

#3. Ro Malabanan's MMA skills came handy on the street

Ro Malabanan subdues attacker in NYC [via @rotheshow on Instagram]

New York-based MMA fighter and jiu-jitsu coach Ro Malabanan stepped up and subdued a homeless person who was allegedly attacking unsuspecting victims in the streets of New York.

Later identified as Samuel Frazier, the attacker was seen sucker-punching a construction worker in Manhattan's Soho district. Present at the scene while on his way to work, Malabanan witnessed what happened and quickly sprung to action.

The Filipino-American mixed martial artist later shared a video of the altercation on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote that Frazier assaulted six people before he was subdued.

Watch the video below:

Malabanan's Instagram account was flooded with praise as he was hailed along the lines of 'a hero who doesn't wear a cape' by many. Some inevitably compared him to Kevin Holland, the UFC's resident crime-fighter who has made a name for himself by stopping assaults and burglaries of all kinds.

#2. Alex Pereira has done nothing to sell Israel Adesanya fight: Chael Sonnen

Alex Pereira at UFC 268

Chael Sonnen is once again mad about a fight not being promoted properly, and this time it is Alex Pereira who is on the receiving end of his wrath.

Not long ago, Sonnen used his platform to its full potential to explain how criminal it was for the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight fight to not be promoted right.

Now, 'The American Gangster' wants to point out how wrong fans are to hope that Alex Pereira will be a more thrilling champion than Israel Adesanya.

Since his last title defense, Adesanya has been getting flak for being "too boring" and winning by decision. Sonnen ripped apart the critics, stating that fans should be grateful for the entertainment the UFC middleweight champion brings to the table and understand what a "disaster" Pereira would be as a champion.

Chael Sonnen said:

"...He is absolutely double-crossing his partners. He is. He has a job to come out and sell and to build this fight. If he's going to take the reins from Adesanya, you gotta look at everything that Adesanya is doing. You gotta be able to replace that and more. We're not even in the conversation! Let alone going to achieve those things."

Sonnen added:

"It would be a disaster if Pereira were to win that fight, add that to the promotional tools. You have one of the great marketers in the sport who cares about the audience, he cares enough to bring you guys entertainment. Versus a guy [Pereira] who doesn't. Who I'm not positive could spell entertain - just doesn't get that side of it."

Watch Sonnen's video below:

#1. "The taxman's not getting my money in New York" - Paddy Pimblett on fighting at UFC 281

Paddy Pimblett at UFC London

The UFC has historically hosted marquee events at New York's Madison Square Garden in November. An event is expected to take place at the same time this year as well, which is now rumored to feature a massive lightweight bout between Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier.

Addressing rumors that he and Molly McCann will be on the card as well, Paddy Pimblett told Pat McAfee that he has no interest in fighting in New York and paying excessive state taxes.

"Come on, lad. That's the taxman just taking all me dough. That's what's happening, lad. The taxman's not getting my money in New York," Pimblett said.

Catch the full interview below:

Fighters have previously complained about higher taxes being levied in New York than in other states.

