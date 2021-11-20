ONE Championship: Team Lakay savors long preparation ahead of Winter Warriors II

Team Lakay will once again fill up a ONE Championship fight card, promising another round of action-packed fights. The four fighters are set to battle in ONE: Winter Warriors II as the MMA promotion wraps up the year of fighting on December 17 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Coach Mark Sangiao will be very busy towards the end of the year. Aside from Lito Adiwang's bout against Jarred Brooks in ONE: NextGen III, he will also prepare four fighters for the final fight card of ONE Championship in 2021.

Kevin Belingon and Danny Kingad are Team Lakay veterans hoping to earn a title shot in their own divisions while debuting fighters Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao are out to prove they belong on the ONE Championship roster.

This is the first time Team Lakay will bring a delegation this big outside of the Philippines. Nonetheless, the gap between fights has been an advantage for their stable's fighters and they will come to ONE: Winter Warriors prepared to go to battle.

"We prepared them well. The preparation is much longer than compared to before," said Sangiao in an online media interview. "I really think all four fighters are ready. I'm hoping it goes well and no injuries will happen until fight night."

Learning from Team Lakay veteran's past matches in ONE Championship

Team Lakay's journey in ONE Championship hasn't been an easy one. The Philippine-based stable has produced champions and also sustained a few bitter losses.

Led by Coach Mark Sangiao, Team Lakay has now become home to champions Eduard Folayang, Honorio Banario, Kevin Belingon and Joshua Pacio. They were also able to produce title contenders and explosive fighters such as Gina Iniong and Edward Kelly.

The veteran fighters are already giving back to their young stalwarts the knowledge they need heading into their burgeoning fighting careers.

"One good thing about getting experience for our veteran fighters is that the new athletes have a lot to learn. The losses that happened in the past to the veterans of Team Lakay are a good basis for the new ones," Sangiao said. "We will see what the new fighters will show this coming December."

Joshua Pacio has become the leader of this youth movement as he remains dominant and reigns as champion in the strawweight division of ONE Championship. He joins Danny Kingad, Lito Adiwang, Jenelyn Olsim, Stephen Loman and Jhanlo Sangiao as the next generation of fighters for Team Lakay.

